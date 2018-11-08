Gary Widmer, left, and his son Aryan Widmer speak outside of the Warren County Courthouse Saturday. Garyâ€™s son, Ryan Widmer is serving 15 years to life in the drowning death of his wife Sarah. The Widmer family is asking the prosecuting to release DNA evidence in the case. Cara Owsley/The Enquirer

Cara Owsley/The Enquirer

LEBANON, Ohio – Ayran Widmer learned that his sister-in-law died in nearly the same breath he learned his brother was suspected of killing her.

Ten years, three trials and two convictions later, he's as certain today as he was back then of his brother's innocence – and he believes the dead woman's DNA could prove it.

"If there's any question, why not just release the DNA?" he said Saturday after a coordinated gathering of Ryan Widmer's supporters, who met outside of the Warren County courthouse on the tenth anniversary of Sarah Widmer's death. Several wore "Free Ryan Widmer" T-shirts, while others held homemade signs reading "Release the DNA."

Family and friends gather at the Warren County Courthouse Saturday, August 11, 2018, to remember the life of Sarah Widmer, and to voice their concerns about the prosecution of Sarah’s husband, Ryan Widmer. Ryan Widmer was convicted of drowning his wife in the bathtub of their Hamilton Township home in 2008. He was convicted in 2011 and has continued to maintain his innocence.

Cara Owsley/The Enquirer, Cara Owsley/The Enquirer

It's fairly common these days for genetic material to be at the center of a contested conviction, but the Widmer case is unusual in that it's the victim's DNA, rather than the suspect's, that skeptics want tested.

Ryan Widmer's family believes that Sarah might have had a genetic disorder such as one called Long QT Syndrome type 7, a condition that can cause irregular heartbeats.

Sarah Widmer was found dead in her bathtub in 2008. Police zeroed in on her husband in part because Sarah's body was dry when officers arrived at their Hamilton Township house minutes after he called 911 to report he had found her submerged in bath water. Sarah and Ryan Widmer had been married just four months before her death.

Family photo of Sarah Widmer that has been used during the murder trial of Ryan Widmer the Warren County Common Pleas Court.

Provided

In statements he made to police afterward, Ryan described Sarah as routinely walking on her tippy toes, suffering from headaches and being frequently fatigued. Gary Widmer, Ayran and Ryan's father, said if Sarah had a medical condition that could account for her death, jurors should have been allowed to consider it. If the testing doesn't find such an illness, he said he would still believe in Ryan's innocence – but at least one question would be answered.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell couldn't be reached for comment Saturday.

Gary Widmer said the prosecutor has declined to release the DNA because he doesn't believe it would have changed the jurors' verdict.

Janet Caywood spoke outside of the Warren County Courthouse Saturday, August 11, 2018, during a vigil and press conference to remember the life of Sarah Widmer, and to urge prosecutors to release Widmer’s DNA for testing of a possible genetic disorder that may have contributed to her death. Ryan Widmer was convicted of drowning his wife his wife, Sarah, in the bathtub of their Hamilton Township home in 2008. He was convicted in 2011 and has continued to maintain his innocence.

Cara Owsley/The Enquirer, Cara Owsley/The Enquirer

One past juror disagrees, however. Janet Caywood, 67, of Maineville, served as a juror in the second trial, which ended in a mistrial because jurors couldn't reach a verdict. Caywood said the split was about 50/50.

Had they heard about a possible medical explanation for Sarah Widmer's death, jurors might have acquitted him outright, she said.

"No stone should be left unturned," she said. "There's a life on the line."

More: New investigation on Ryan Widmer and his wife's death: ‘He’s not telling the truth’

More: Newly uncovered Ryan Widmer documents: My wife walked on tippy-toes the night she drowned

Widmer's case has garnered hefty publicity over the years. A conviction resulting from the first trial was overturned due to juror tampering, after which a second trial ended with the hung jury. Widmer was finally convicted in 2011 and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. He had requested a fourth trial in an appeal that was denied last year.

From prison, Ryan Widmer discusses his three murder trials.

The Enquirer/Cara Owsley

His case recently was the subject of an episode of "Reasonable Doubt," in which a forensic expert dismissed some of the prosecution's evidence as junk science. Prosecutors had argued that marks left inside the Widmers' tub indicated there had been a struggle inside it, but the expert said there was no way to prove that.

Widmer's case is also the subject of a new book by a former Cincinnati Enquirer reporter. "Submerged: Ryan Widmer, His Drowned Bride and the Justice System" by Janice Hisle was released in June.

While Ryan Widmer was the focus of Saturday's event, those gathered spoke fondly of Sarah Widmer as well. They recalled her as a "beautiful, beautiful person."

"We all feel horrible for her and her family," Gary Widmer said before leading the group in a prayer.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com