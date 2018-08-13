Gty 1015467602 I Dis Nat Wea Env Idn Ja
Villagers pull down their damaged house in Kayangan on August 12, 2018 in Lombok Island, Indonesia.
Getty Images

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) - The death toll from the earthquake that rocked the Indonesian island of Lombok a week ago has passed 400 and the government is estimating economic losses of at least several hundred million dollars.

The national disaster agency said Monday the Aug. 5 quake killed 436 people, most of whom died in collapsing buildings.

It said damage to homes, infrastructure and other property is at least 5 trillion rupiah ($342 million), calling that a temporary figure that will rise as more assessments are made. The agency said rebuilding will cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

The magnitude 7.0 quake flattened thousands of homes and according to the disaster agency's latest estimate has displaced about 350,000 people.

