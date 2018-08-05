Khalif Friend was found with a gunshot wound to the head on Monday morning in Wilmington.

Khalif Friend should have been delivering flowers to Jackie Kinard Monday morning.

That's what the 35-year-old Delaware man had done every year on the anniversary of his friend Terrance Kinard's death.

Instead, Wilmington police found Friend slumped over the steering wheel of a gunshot-damaged vehicle. He had been shot in the head, police said, and was pronounced dead at 7:35 a.m. Monday at the scene.

Friend remained at the crime scene for hours, a blue tarp draped over his body on the pavement beside the vehicle.

"Every other corner has a memorial," remarked Kinard's husband, Kelly Harrison. "The shootings just continue."

Wilmington, a city with a population of about 72,000, has an average violent crime rate of 1,654 per 100,000 people, making it the 27th most dangerous city in America according to a study published on Alarms.org, the website for the Washington, D.C.-based trade group. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that gun violence had reached "epidemic levels" in the city in a 2015 report.

Khalif Friend (pictured in sunglasses) stands for a photo at the funeral of his cousin, Bryan Brooks, who was gunned down in Wilmington last year.

Monday morning's killing marked the first gun-fueled homicide in Wilmington since March 14.

But for Jackie Kinard and her family, Friend's death marks yet another life in Wilmington gone too soon. Kinard has lost two sons to the city's streets.

Friend was exactly what his last name described, Jackie said at her home Monday afternoon. He checked in on her after losing her 34-year-old son, Terrance, on May 7, 2016, to a fatal shooting. His death remains unsolved.

In addition to bringing flowers in memory of Terrance's death, Friend would also show up on Mother's Day, she said – a day she still finds nearly impossible to celebrate.

"Since T can't do it no more, I wanted to," Jackie recalled Friend telling her as he would deliver the bouquet to her door. "He would have already been here by now."

Now, she said, Sunday will be even harder.

Police have released few details about the fatal shooting, other than to identify Friend Monday afternoon. Many people standing around the crime scene said they did not know what happened or declined to share.

However, those who knew the man better known as "Bucky" voiced shock about Friend's death Monday.

Just last week, Friend delivered balloons to the grave site of his cousin Bryan Brooks, who was killed last year in Wilmington.

"I don't know if it's because it's Wilmington and it's relatively small but all these people are either friends or related," said Brooke Allison, who attended the cemetery vigil and considers Brooks' mother to be like her sister.

Wilmington police is investigating a shooting Monday morning on 5th St.

She recalled Friend joining a number of young men at Brooks' funeral to be prayed over given the constant violence that affects their lives. Now, he's the city's latest victim.

Some posted on social media Monday night, while others congregated in the neighborhoods he frequented.

Though Friend was identified by police as a Newark resident, he was at home in Wilmington, Jackie said, and often stopped by just to check in with her. Whether it was asking if she needed something from the store or saying hello, Friend made it a point to help take care of her.

Some fear for what may happen as a result of this killing.

"When you do something like this," Jackie Kinard said, "it's a domino effect."

Follow Brittany Horn on Twitter @brittanyhorn

