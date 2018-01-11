President Trump speaks during a news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 7.

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

WASHINGTON – The Democratic takeover of the House Tuesday offers an immediate bulwark for special counsel Robert Mueller and will usher in a revival of foundering congressional inquiries into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

For Democrats, the political victory also comes at a potentially critical juncture in Mueller's probe – which had gone largely silent in the runup to the midterm elections –even as the extent of President Donald Trump's cooperation with investigators remained publicly unresolved.

Mueller's team has been pushing to wrap up its 18-month investigation into a range of matters, including possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, and whether Trump sought to obstruct the inquiry by abruptly firing FBI Director James Comey last year.

While Democrats who won the House will plunge into the Russia investigation with vigor, Trump is likely to turn to a playbook he honed during the midterms, painting them as "crazy" and bent on bringing down his presidency.

Also, the widening of the Republican majority in the Senate could strengthen Trump's support within his own party, given his intensive campaigning on behalf of GOP Senate candidates. His firmer grip on the Republican party could portend a highly divisive partisan fight over the Mueller findings.

On Wednesday, Trump acknowledged the shadow that Mueller's inquiry continues to cast on his administration, claiming that the ongoing investigation is "very bad for our country."

"I could have ended it any time I wanted," Trump said at a post-election White House news conference. "I think it's a shame; it should end."

Mueller was appointed to lead the investigation following Comey's dismissal May 9, 2017.

The special counsel's investigation prompted several spinoff inquiries in Congress that had been controlled by Trump's fellow Republicans. While the Senate Intelligence Committee's review continues, similar efforts in the House have been swamped by political infighting.

Over the objections of Democrats, the Republican-led House Intelligence Committee ended its investigation into Russian meddling earlier this year, concluding that there was "no evidence of collusion, coordination or conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russians."

Trump seized on the abrupt conclusion of the panel's work and its disputed findings, claiming that it effectively absolved him and the campaign any wrongdoing.

The chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes of California, and other Republican allies then turned their attention to tactics used by federal investigators, specifically questioning the government's monitoring of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page and his contacts with suspected Russian operatives.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, takes questions from reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, May 10, 2018.

J. Scott Applewhite, AP

But California Rep. Adam Schiff, the senior Democrat on the panel who would be in line to assume leadership of the committee, has continued to advocate his support for Mueller and a more complete House inquiry.

"Notwithstanding the constant attacks on his work by the president and his allies, the public has confidence in special counsel Bob Mueller's work and supports giving him the time to follow the facts wherever they lead," Schiff told USA TODAY. "The decision by the House Intelligence Committee to prematurely end their work on the Russia probe was properly greeted with derision; the public wants and deserves a thorough, credible and non-partisan investigation and report."

The likely Democratic head of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, has been a vocal critic of Trump. But he told a Crain’s breakfast Sept. 20 that he wouldn’t pursue impeachment without Republican support.

"Impeachment should not be partisan," Nadler said. "You have to be in a situation to undertake impeachment where you believe that once all the evidence is public, not a majority but a good fraction of the opposition voters who supported the president, would say, 'Well, they had to do it. It was the right thing to do.'"

The House voted twice on whether to impeach Trump during his first two years in office. But in each proposal, even a majority of Democrats opposed the effort from Rep. Al Green, D-Texas. His proposal lost 355 to 66 on Jan. 19. And his earlier proposal lost 354 to 58 on Dec. 6, 2017.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., told USA TODAY that Congress could take action even if Mueller found cases where he couldn’t prove a crime beyond a reasonable doubt. For example, if investigators discovered one Russian talking on the phone with another about helping the Trump campaign, Mueller might not be able to prove a case for lack of cooperation from the Russians or the campaign official, Swalwell said.

“I hope at the very least, if there is any finding of wrongdoing at all, that that would go to House Judiciary Committee,” said Swalwell, a member of the Intelligence Committee and a former Alameda County prosecutor. “If there is any intelligence gleaned from it as to how we could protect our country in the future, that it would go to the House Intelligence Committee.”

Congress could also pursue its own investigation,if only to flesh out issues that couldn’t be proven in court, Swalwell said.

“At the end of the day, our job is to tell the American people what Russia did, how they did it, who they worked with, what the government response was, and whether it was adequate," Swalwell said. "And then, learning from all of that, recommend reforms to prevent from ever happening again.”

Mueller’s team of federal prosecutors has already brought nearly 200 criminal charges against more than 30 people and three companies.

Among former Trump campaign aides, Rick Gates pleaded guilty in February to conspiring to defraud the United States by hiding money earned from working in Ukraine and lying to FBI agents. Michael Flynn, who became national security adviser, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak before Trump took office. And George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty in October 2017 to lying to the FBI about conversations with a professor who said the Russian government had “dirt” on Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, meanwhile, was convicted by a federal jury in Virginia on eight counts of financial fraud; he pleaded guilty to a related case in the District of Columbia in September as part of an agreement to cooperate in the continuing Russia investigation.

Whenever Mueller completes his investigation, he must provide a confidential report to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The deputy attorney general has been overseeing Mueller's work after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from any involvement in the Russia matter, a decision that has fractured his once-close relationship with Trump.

As a result, Rosenstein would ultimately decide what – if anything – to make public or provide to Congress.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the probe as a "witch hunt" and unfair.

The illegal Mueller Witch Hunt continues in search of a crime. There was never Collusion with Russia, except by the Clinton campaign, so the 17 Angry Democrats are looking at anything they can find. Very unfair and BAD for the country. ALSO, not allowed under the LAW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2018

Because of concerns that Trump could fire Mueller, Rosenstein or Sessions, lawmakers have debated legislation to protect Mueller. The Senate Judiciary Committee approved a bill in April saying the attorney general could fire Mueller, rather than the president. But such a measure awaits action in the full Senate and the House.

"A nation of laws cannot exist if the people tasked with enforcing them are subjected to political interference or intimidation from the president,” said Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

Lawmakers of both parties have said they ultimately expect Mueller to lay out the facts about what he found and perhaps was unable to prosecute. Congress will decide whether to act politically.

“We need a thorough and a comprehensive report on the investigation so that we can know what the facts are,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, a member of the Intelligence Committee and assistant majority leader, told USA TODAY. “He’s got a particular responsibility, which is to conduct a criminal investigation, and we have a different responsibility, which is more political in nature.”

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and a member of the Intelligence Committee, told USA TODAY he hopes Mueller will explain the complicated investigation so that the American people understand and so Congress could potentially act.

“I think the American people understand that particularly because Bob Mueller has always tried to keep out of political fights and has done this so methodically, that this is the place to really get an unvarnished report,” Wyden said. “So what I want him to do is really tell that story in understandable terms for the American people.”

A look at former FBI director Robert Mueller

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com