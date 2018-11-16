WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump awarded seven people the Medal of Freedom on Friday, including the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

Amid introducing the awardees of the nation's highest civilian honor, some online noticed the president seemed to include a joke about Scalia's virility.

Trump welcomed Scalia's wife, Maureen, and their nine children who attended the White House ceremony. After reading the names of each of the nine children, Trump seemed to slip in a joke about the couple's sex life.

"You were very busy. Wow," the president said, causing those in the room to chuckle. "Wow. I always knew I liked him."

Many online were quick to pick up on the joke.

"Congrats on the sex, Scalia family," Parker Malloy, an editor-at-large, wrote on Twitter.

Comedian Ike Barinholtz chimed in, writing on Twitter, "Thank you Mr. President for the image of Antonin Scalia having sex."

Holly Figueroa O'Reilly, a founder of the left-leaning political fundraising organization Blue Wave Crowdsource, didn't find the joke as funny.

"Just when you think Trump can't be any grosser, he has to comment on a dead man's sex life," she wrote on Twitter.

The award is given to those who have made significant contributions to the United States' national interests and security, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.

President Donald Trump is pictured awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia's widow Maureen Scalia at the White House.

Jim Lo Scalzo, EPA-EFE

The president praised Scalia for his lifetime of service and his more than 30 years on the bench, giving about 900 written opinions that helped guide the nation.

"Universally admired for his towering intellect, brilliant wit and fierce devotion to our founding principles, Justice Scalia has made a deep and lasting impact on the history of our nation," Trump said at the ceremony.

Other recipients included late rock 'n’ roll star Elvis Presley, baseball legend Babe Ruth, Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, who is retiring after 41 years in the Senate, and GOP donor and philanthropist Miriam Adelson. Trump also honored football stars Alan Page and Roger Staubach, making him the first president to award the Medal of Freedom to professional football players.

