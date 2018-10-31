WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump insisted Wednesday that he could end birthright citizenship in the United States, even though many legal scholars and House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan say it would be unconstitutional to do so.

"So-called Birthright Citizenship, which costs our Country billions of dollars and is very unfair to our citizens, will be ended one way or the other," Trump tweeted. "It is not covered by the 14th Amendment because of the words 'subject to the jurisdiction thereof.'"

Trump added that "many legal scholars agree" with him though he did not name any.

In fact, many legal scholars say the 14th Amendment is clear in conferring citizenship on people born in the United States.

"The 14th Amendment is explicit on this question: Persons born in the U.S. are citizens of the U.S. and of the states in which they reside," said Sarah E. Turberville, director of The Constitution Project with the Project on Government Oversight.

"You can quibble over whether this is a good policy, but you can't quibble over what the Constitution very specifically says on the manner," she said.

Trump's call to end automatic citizenship is the latest in a series of moves aimed at highlighting his hardline immigration stance ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections. Advisers to Trump have said they believe the immigration issue will help galvanize his core supporters in an election where Republican control of the House and Senate are at stake.

In recent weeks, Trump has also vowed to stop a "caravan" of migrants from Central America from entering the U.S., even though they are hundreds of miles from border. This week, the administration authorized the dispatch of 5,200 U.S. troops to the border.

But the strategy could also motivate Hispanic voters upset over Trump's immigration policies and rhetoric to vote for Democratic candidates.

Any voter who is an immigrant, or whose families include immigrant, is apt to be concerned about Trump's rhetoric, said Republican strategist Liz Mair.

"Let’s see how enthusiastic these voters are to support literally any Democrat going," she said. "My guess is 'very.'"

Trump is about to kick off a last-week pre-election blitz of eight states, starting Wednesday night in Florida.

Republican lawmakers, meanwhile, said an executive order from Trump is insufficient, and that ending birthright citizenship would require legislation and probably an amendment to the Constitution.

"I think in this case the 14th Amendment is pretty clear, and that would involve a very, very lengthy constitutional process," said Ryan, R-Wisconsin, to radio station WVLK.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he supports ending birthright citizenship, and will sponsor legislation to that effect.

"Finally, a president willing to take on this absurd policy of birthright citizenship," Graham said.

