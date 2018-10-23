The stock market fell sharply on Tuesday, with the Dow tumbling more than 500 points before clawing back some of its losses after earnings forecasts for 2018 from two blue-chip stocks with international reach disappointed investors.

Both heavy-equipment manufacturer Caterpillar and Post-it-Notes maker 3M provided tepid profit projections after reporting their quarterly results. The two stocks were responsible for about half of the Dow Jones industrial average's drop of 225 points in afternoon trading..

The earnings news added to the recent market gloom that has been sparked by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, economic fallout from the U.S. trade dispute with China, rising geopolitical risks in places like Saudi Arabia, and signs that China's economy -- the world's second biggest -- is slowing.

"Markets remain shrouded in a thick blanket of risk," Stephen Innes, head of trading at Oanda, a currency trading firm, said in an email.

Heading into Tuesday's trading session, the Nasdaq composite was nearly 8 percent off its August high, the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index was 6 percent below its September all-time high and the Dow was 5.6 percent off its October 3 record.

The tech-stock packed Nasdaq briefly slipped into so-called "correction" territory in morning trading, sliding more than 10 percent from its recent high before clawing back some of its losses.

Wall Street was hoping that strong quarterly earnings would provide support to the market, but that hasn't happened, even though analysts expect the companies in the S&P 500 to collectively post their third-straight quarter of profit growth above 20 percent, according to earnings tracker Refinitiv.

The continued slide in stock prices is causing rising anxiety among investors. A closely watched Wall Street "fear gauge," dubbed the VIX, shot up 20 percent Tuesday to nearly 25. That is inline with fear levels earlier this month when the Dow cratered nearly 1,400 points in a two-day span. But current fear is far lower than the 50 reading in early February when stocks also were in freefall.

In another sign of investor angst, even though 78 percent of the 88 companies in the S&P 500 have topped third-quarter earnings forecasts, the stocks are not being driven significant higher by investors, according to research from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. That suggests "that the good news is priced in," the firm said.

Investors were closely watching some key levels, including the trading lows suffered earlier this month as well as the lower lows following the market's correction, or more than 10 percent drop, back in February. The Dow's closing low back on February 8, for example, was 23,860.46. It was still trading above 25,000 in afternoon trading.

The Russell 2000, an index of small-company stocks, started the day 11.5 percent below its August record, and was already trading in correction territory.

Despite the continued weakness in stock prices and growing list of headwinds, the broad S&P 500 still "isn't close to the 10 percent correction threshold," Hank Smith, co-chief investment officer at Haverford Trust, told USA TODAY via email.

The market unrest feels worse, he adds, because investors have become accustomed to stocks going up with virtually no wild swings along the way.

"With so little volatility in recent years, investors are emotionally reacting to every point drop," Smith said. "Investors and the markets have lost sight of what a meaningful correction feels like.

