Duchess Meghan isn't spending her birthday inside – she's attending a wedding!

The royal, previously known as actress Meghan Markle, turns 37 Saturday but that hasn't kept her from celebrating the marriage of Daisy Jenks and Charlie Van Straubenzee in Frensham, United Kingdom.

Prince Harry attended the same prep school as Van Straubenzee and have been good friends ever since.

A royal wave.

Karwai Tang, WireImage

Meghan stepped out in a black collared dress with a pleated, multi-colored skirt by Club Monaco for the event.

She paired the look with a black Philip Treacy fascinator, black cut-out heels from Aquazzura and a belt.

