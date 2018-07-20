Rescue boats are seen on July 20, 2018 at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo. At least 13 people, including children, are dead after an amphibious duck boat capsized on a lake at this tourism hot spot during a severe thunderstorm.

Nathan Papes, Springfield News-Leader via USA TODAY Network

BRANSON, Mo. — At least 13 people, including children, were killed when an amphibious duck boat capsized during a severe thunderstorm that suddenly kicked up 5-foot waves on a lake at this tourism hot spot.

The driver of the Ride the Ducks tourist boat was among the victims as the vessel sank in 40 feet of water, Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader told reporters Friday. The captain of the boat survived.

The boat, a hybrid land and water vehicle, had 31 people on board on Table Rock Lake when the incident happened near the Showboat Branson Belle.

An off-duty sheriff's deputy, who was working on the showboat when a line of the thunderstorms blew through between 6:15 and 6:30 p.m., jumped in the water to save some of the passengers, Rader said.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jason Pace said divers found two more bodies early Friday as authorities resumed search and rescue operations at dawn, raising the death toll to 13. At least four people were still missing.

Four adults and three children were being treated late Friday at Cox Medical Center Branson, hospital spokeswoman Kaitlyn McConnell said. Two adults were in critical condition; the others were treated for minor injuries.

Rader said the amphibious boat is currently resting upright on its wheels in 80 feet of water. The vessel was expected to be pulled from the lake Friday, he added.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said details of the accident, including how many passengers were wearing life jackets, remained unclear as local, state and federal authorities began an investigation.

“It’s a sad occasion, a lot of people involved,” he said. “A lot of families involved, down here on vacation trying to enjoy time, and it ends up with an incident like this.”

"Right now is just a time for thoughts and prayers," Parson added. "There is a lot of healing that has to take place right now."

National Transportation Safety Board investigators were expected to arrive Friday morning.

A second duck boat on the lake in southwest Missouri, about 225 miles southwest of St. Louis, made it safely to shore. U.S. military in World War II originally used duck boats to transport troops and supplies, and they were later modified for use as sightseeing vehicles.

Duck boats, which can travel on land and in water, have been involved in other deadly incidents in the past. Five college students were killed in 2015 in Seattle when a duck boat collided with a bus, and 13 people died in 1999 when a duck boat sank near Hot Springs, Arkansas.

In 2010, a distracted tug boat pilot, who had been on his cell phone or laptop because of a family emergency, rammed a barge into a stalled duck boat in the Delaware River, in Philadelphia, throwing 35 people into the water. Two Hungarian students died in the incident.

Suzanne Smagala with Ripley Entertainment, which owns Ride the Ducks in Branson, said the company was assisting authorities with the rescue effort. Smagala added this was the Branson tour’s only accident in more than 40 years of operation.

Branson is about 200 miles southeast of Kansas City and is a popular vacation spot for families and other tourists looking for entertainment ranging from theme parks to live music.

The storm Thursday night in Branson hit the lake with 80 mph winds that kicked up waves 5 feet high, said Capt. Jim Pulley, owner of Sea Tow Table Rock Lake.

“Western Taney County has got divers in the water where the duck boat went down,” Pulley said. “The ducks have a ramp access where they put in, and when the wind hit it pushed the boat right square behind the Branson Belle.”

National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning Thursday evening for the Branson area. Meteorologist Steve Lindenberg said a top wind speed of 63 mph was measured at the Branson Airport near 7 p.m. and likely was stronger over the lake.

"There's nothing to slow down winds in an open area," he said.

President Donald Trump, in a tweet, extended his “deepest sympathies” to those affected by the boat accident.

“Such a tragedy, such a great loss. May God be with you all!” he tweeted.

Contributing: The Associated Press

