Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he is personally excited about the company's plans for a pickup, which he describes as "really futuristic-like cyberpunk."

During an interview on the Recode Decode podcast, Musk talked about upcoming products Tesla is designing, including an updated Roadster, a semi-truck and a pickup.

"It’s gonna be like a really futuristic-like cyberpunk, 'Blade Runner' pickup truck," Musk said. "It’s gonna be awesome, it’s gonna be amazing. This will be heart-stopping. It stops my heart."

Musk said he didn't know whether many people would want to buy the truck.

"It’s something I’ve been wanting to make for a long time," he said. "If there’s only a small number of people that like that truck, I guess we’ll make a more conventional truck in the future. But it’s the thing that I am personally most fired up about."

Musk touted the electric pickup in June, saying it would boast "crazy" features including dual motor all-wheel drive and "suspension that dynamically adjusts for load." Musk said the truck would also parallel park itself.

Last quarter, Tesla delivered a rare profit as the company started reaping benefits of boosting production of its Model 3 vehicle.

