An Alabama city and its police department on Monday extended sympathy to the family of a black man fatally shot by an officer in the chaotic moments following a prior shooting at crowded mall on Thanksgiving night.

But a statement issued by officials in Hoover, 10 miles south of Birmingham, also placed some of the responsibility on Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr., who was killed by an officer working private security at the sprawling, two-story Riverchase Galleria.

The statement said Bradford, 21, was shot during Hoover police efforts to secure the scene following the initial shooting, which wounded an 18-year-old man and a 12-year-old girl. A manhunt for their shooter continued Monday.

This undated image provided by Emantic Bradford, Sr. shows Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford, Jr., 21, posing for a picture at his father's home near Birmingham, Ala., in his senior year of high school.

Emantic Bradford Sr, AP

"We can say with certainty Mr. Bradford brandished a gun during the seconds following the gunshots, which instantly heightened the sense of threat to approaching police officers responding to the chaotic scene," the statement said.

In the hours after the shooting, Hoover police lauded the "heroic" officer for taking down a suspect. Several hours later, police walked the story back, saying Bradford was not the initial shooter.

Bradford's father, Emantic Bradford Sr., said Monday that police still had not reached out to the family to apologize or explain what happened. He said his son was disrespected by officers at the scene who allowed bystanders to take photos and video after the shooting.

Bradford's family has hired civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump to seek justice for their son.

Crump said Bradford was bringing calm to the altercation and had a permit for his gun. Crump said the officer "saw a black man with a gun, and he made his determination that he (Bradford) must be a criminal."

Crump and the family have called on police to release video of the shooting, saying video would tell the "whole story."

Hoover police said they have turned over body camera and other available video to the Jefferson County Sheriff Department, which turned it over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency that is leading the investigation. ALEA has not announced when or if the videos would be released.

The city and police department pledged transparency throughout the investigation and said it would provide weekly updates. Authorities have "certain information" about the initial shooter and urge the public to provide ALEA with any information that could hasten an arrest, the statement said.

The statement also sent condolences to the family of the two initial victims, both hospitalized in stable condition after the gunfire.

"These are just some of the many lives that were immediately impacted by an event so unnecessary on what should have been a peaceful Thanksgiving evening," Monday's statement said.

