SAN FRANCISCO — Cambridge Analytica finally caught up to Facebook.

The toll on popularity and sales showed up Wednesday in the company's first full quarter of financial results since the scandal over its privacy practices broke.

Facebook reported its slowest growth rate ever, with 2.23 billion people logged in at least once a month in the second quarter, below the 2.25 billion analysts expected. The number of users who logged in daily also fell short, too. They were up 11 percent year-over-year at 1.47 billion but still less than the 1.49 billion anticipated.

Revenue was also a disappointment to Wall Street — $13.23 billion for the three months ended in June instead of $13.3 billion — the first such miss since 2015.

Facebook shares, which hit a record high Wednesday, plunged as much as 11% in after-hours trading.

Even in the midst of one of the darkest periods in its 14-year history, Facebook had seemed to shrug off Russian election interference, the mishandling of millions of Americans’ personal information and the unchecked spread of fabricated news.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was hauled in front of lawmakers on both sides of the Atlantic after the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke in March. Federal agencies began to probe Facebook, prompting calls for increased regulation. And yet investors and advertisers were undeterred, propelling the stock to new highs.

On Wednesday the waves of controversy that have been walloping Facebook for four months appeared in its latest results.

In a statement, Zuckerberg said: "We are committed to investing to keep people safe and secure, and to keep building meaningful new ways to help people connect."

Analysts were not too concerned.

Pivotal Research Group analyst Brian Wieser downplayed the falloff in growth and the revenue miss, saying the fallout from Cambridge Analytica and other problems at Facebook is "very muted."

"Revenue growth was still solid, so it’s not as if there was a change in spending trends – not that we expected much of one," he said.

Daniel Ives, head of technology research for GBH Insights, says the results were "good enough" and showed that worries of a "massive fundamental and user deterioration at Facebook post Cambridge was more bark than bite at this point." He maintained his $225 price target.

Consumer faith in Facebook was tested after a consulting firm with ties to the Trump campaign improperly obtained personal information on as many as 87 million users. Zuckerberg called it "a major breach of trust" and pledged Facebook would better protect the data of its 2 billion plus users.

