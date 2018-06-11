SAN FRANCISCO – Acting on a tip from law enforcement, Facebook has removed more than 100 accounts – 30 on Facebook, 85 on Instagram – engaging in coordinated activity in French, English and Russian, raising the possibility that foreign actors are attempting to meddle on the eve of the U.S. midterm elections.

Facebook said it was alerted Sunday night to the suspicious activity that law enforcement believe may be linked to foreign entities and blocked the accounts in question. Almost all the Facebook pages appear to be in French or Russian while the Instagram accounts were mostly in English. Some were focused on celebrities, others on political debate, Facebook said.

"Typically, we would be further along with our analysis before announcing anything publicly. But given that we are only one day away from important elections in the U.S., we wanted to let people know about the action we've taken and the facts as we know them today," Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy, said in a blog post. "Once we know more – including whether these accounts are linked to the Russia-based Internet Research Agency or other foreign entities – we will update this post."

The investigation into the activity was announced late Monday.

A joint statement from the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the FBI said law enforcement is working in "unprecedented ways" to combat foreign influence operations.

"Americans should be aware that foreign actors – and Russia in particular – continue to try to influence public sentiment and voter perceptions through actions intended to sow discord," the statement said. "They can do this by spreading false information about political processes and candidates, lying about their own interference activities, disseminating propaganda on social media, and through other tactics."

Facebook has set up an elections "war room" on its campus in Menlo Park, California, where data scientists, engineers and other employees monitor foreign election manipulation, disinformation, voter suppression and other security challenges under a large American flag.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has conceded that Facebook is being constantly challenged by sophisticated adversaries and can't stop every attack.

"With a community of more than two billion people, we will see all the good and bad that humanity can do," Zuckerberg told investors during the company's third-quarter earnings conference call last week. "There are going to be things that our systems miss, no matter how well-tuned we are."

