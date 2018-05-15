Facebook for the first time published information on how much and what kind of content it removes. The gist of the 86-page report: The giant social network is making progress using artificial intelligence to detect and remove nudity, spam and terrorism, but it isn't yet able to combat all offensive content, especially not hate speech.

Why Facebook released the report: This is part of an ongoing public relations campaign to persuade consumers they can trust Facebook and deflect growing scrutiny about its unchecked power and influence in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica leak and foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election.

What Facebook is promising: CEO Mark Zuckerberg has pledged to beef up safety and security by hiring thousands to moderate content and by training artificial intelligence. Recently Facebook released internal guidelines on what content violates its rules.

What Facebook has done: Facebook has increased annual spending on content review by hundreds of millions of dollars for 2018, people familiar with the figures told the Wall Street Journal. But, though it's making progress, Facebook has not figured out a sure-fire way to keep you from seeing spam, violence, nudity and terrorism when you log into Facebook. It's having the toughest time policing hate speech.

The details:

Facebook has a lot of spam Facebook says it removed 865.8 million posts in the first quarter of 2018, most of which was spam (837 million).

Facebook says it removed 865.8 million posts in the first quarter of 2018, most of which was spam (837 million). 3% to 4% of Facebook accounts are fake Facebook says it disabled 583 million fake accounts in the first quarter. Facebook estimates that 3% to 4% of the 2.2 billion who use the service at least once a month are fake.

Facebook says it disabled 583 million fake accounts in the first quarter. Facebook estimates that 3% to 4% of the 2.2 billion who use the service at least once a month are fake. Artificial intelligence can help some of the time Automated systems were able to detect nearly 100% of spam and 96% of nudity before Facebook users complained about it.

Automated systems were able to detect nearly 100% of spam and 96% of nudity before Facebook users complained about it. But artificial intelligence isn’t a magic bullet Artificial intelligence is getting good at hunting down terrorist content, nudity and spam. Hate speech, not so much. In the first quarter, AI found 99.5% of terrorist content and removed about 1.9 million items. But in most cases, Facebook had to rely on moderators to identify hate speech.

Artificial intelligence is getting good at hunting down terrorist content, nudity and spam. Hate speech, not so much. In the first quarter, AI found 99.5% of terrorist content and removed about 1.9 million items. But in most cases, Facebook had to rely on moderators to identify hate speech. Why is hate speech so hard? Of the 2.5 million items of hate speech Facebook removed in the first quarter, 38% were detected by artificial intelligence. Why was it able to identify terrorism content but not hate speech? Because artificial intelligence has a hard time understanding historic context or cultural nuance.

Of the 2.5 million items of hate speech Facebook removed in the first quarter, 38% were detected by artificial intelligence. Why was it able to identify terrorism content but not hate speech? Because artificial intelligence has a hard time understanding historic context or cultural nuance. Why does the spread of hate speech matter? Hate speech is a hot-button issue for Facebook users who get upset when they flag a post as offensive but Facebook says it does not violate its rules. On the other hand, Facebook has upset users by mistakenly identifying posts as hate speech and taking them down. For example, Facebook had to apologize to a black activist and author after failing to distinguish between the people spreading hate speech and those condemning it.

Hate speech is a hot-button issue for Facebook users who get upset when they flag a post as offensive but Facebook says it does not violate its rules. On the other hand, Facebook has upset users by mistakenly identifying posts as hate speech and taking them down. For example, Facebook had to apologize to a black activist and author after failing to distinguish between the people spreading hate speech and those condemning it. How worried is Facebook about the corrosive effect hate speech can have on the Facebook experience? It's working on ways to stem the flood of hate speech. For example, some Facebook users were surprised recently to see “Does this post contain hate speech?” listed under every post in their News Feed. "This was an internal test we were working on to understand different types of speech, including speech we thought would not be hate. A bug caused it to launch publicly. It's been disabled," Facebook said in a statement.

