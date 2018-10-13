Epa Usa Michael Cohen Clj Politics Trials Usa Ny
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, leaves following a hearing at U.S. Federal Court in New York on Aug. 21, 2018.
Jason Szenes, epa-efe

WASHINGTON – Federal prosecutors on Friday confirmed an ongoing grand jury investigation related to Michael Cohen, the president's former attorney and fixer. 

The revelation came in a response to a request in a letter sent by The New York Times to Judge William Pauley III, who is presiding over the case in New York's Southern District. 

The Times requested Thursday that Pauley unseal materials related to the raids done on Cohen's home, hotel and office earlier this year before he pleaded guilty to eight criminal counts. 

"The Times seeks copies of search warrants, search warrant applications, supporting affidavits, court orders and returns on executed warrants," the newspaper's attorneys wrote in a letter. 

Prosecutors responded by saying they were against the request and releasing the documents would affect "an ongoing grand jury investigation," a letter to Pauley on Friday reads. 

Prosecutors asked the judge if they could file a full response with portions under seal, meaning for Pauley's eyes only. 

Pauley gave prosecutors until Oct. 26 to file a response and granted the request that a portion could be placed under seal. 

The April raids came as a shock to the nation. Federal agents took more than a dozen cellphones, business documents, electronic communications and a number of secret recordings, including at least one between Cohen and Donald Trump talking about a hush payment. 

The hush payments to several women before the 2016 election, including one to adult film star Stormy Daniels, led to Cohen pleading guilty to federal campaign finance violations. 

Michael Cohen: Trump's personal lawyer in the spotlight
01 / 06
In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, President Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen appears in front of members of the media after a closed door meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Federal agents carrying court-authorized search warrants have seized documents from Cohen according to a statement from Cohens attorney, Stephen Ryan. He says that the search warrants were executed by the office of the U.S. Attorney for Southern District of New York but they are in part related to special counsel Robert Muellers investigation.
02 / 06
The actress Stephanie Clifford, who uses the stage name Stormy Daniels, performs at the Solid Gold Fort Lauderdale strip club on March 9, 2018 in Pompano Beach, Florida. Stephanie Clifford who claims to have had an affair with President Trump has filed a suit against him in an attempt to nullify a nondisclosure deal with Trump attorney Michael Cohen days before Trump's 2016 presidential victory.
03 / 06
Michael Cohen's lawyer David Schwartz appeared on Megyn Kelly TODAY on March 29, 2018 to discuss the Stormy Daniels lawsuit against President Trump and her attorney's motion to depose Trump and Cohen. Schwartz called the case "completely frivolous."
04 / 06
Michael Cohen, right, President Donald Trump's personal attorney walks with his attorney Stephen M. Ryan, center, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 24, 2017, after an interview with the House Intelligence Committee.
05 / 06
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, steps out of a cab during his arrival on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 19, 2017. Cohen testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee in a closed session.
06 / 06
(L to R) Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, President-elect Donald Trump's choice for National Security Advisor, Michael Cohen, executive vice president of the Trump Organization and special counsel to Donald Trump, and former Texas Governor Rick Perry talk with each other in the lobby at Trump Tower, December 12, 2016, in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team were in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration.

Cohen and President Trump's relationship soured amid the investigation, leading to a number of public feuds, including name-calling and Cohen implicating the president in his plea. 

Cohen declared in open court he made the hush payments to women “at the direction of the candidate,” by whom he meant Trump. He also said he did so specifically to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. 

Cohen also reregistered as a Democrat, his most recent move marking his opposition to the president. 

Cohen has yet to be sentenced. He has, however, been cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and possibly obstruction of justice by Trump. 

