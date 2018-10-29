Flickr users, get ready for a change – especially if you've been using it as a virtual shoebox for all of your photos and video.

The photo site, which Yahoo left dormant for years and rival SmugMug snapped up in the summer, will cut back on how many images users can upload for free, instead offering unlimited storage for $50 a year.

Flickr had offered up to 1 terabyte of storage for photos in 2013, in a bid to draw new users. In talking to the existing Flickr community, SmugMug CEO Don MacAskill said that since users of SmugMug's premium service had been passionate about unlimited storage for photos, he thought that model would work well on Flickr as well.

"We hope they'll think this is awesome," he said.

One TB, assuming an average file size of 3 megabytes, would equal around 33,000 worth of photos.

The difference between the two services, aside from SmugMug's monthly fee that starts at $48, is that SmugMug is more about presentation, the ability for pros to sell their prints and having their images and videos backed up. And Flickr is primarily a photo community, which says it has more than 100 million users, who connect to show off work and discuss it with other photographers and photo enthusiasts.

Flickr users will now have a limit of 1,000 free uploads yearly. "We think that gives people tons of opportunity to participate in the community," he says.

The changes become effective in January.

Flickr had a Pro option for using the service commercial free, costing $50 yearly, with an upload cap of 1 TB. Now they'll still spend $50 but get unlimited storage.

In a blog post, MacAskill noted that offering so much free storage by the previous Yahoo administration was a mistake.

"Yahoo lost sight of what makes Flickr truly special and responded to a changing landscape in online photo sharing by giving every Flickr user a staggering terabyte of free storage. This, and numerous related changes to the Flickr product during that time, had strongly negative consequences. First, and most crucially, the free terabyte largely attracted members who were drawn by the free storage, not by engagement with other lovers of photography.

"This caused a significant tonal shift in our platform, away from the community interaction and exploration of shared interests that makes Flickr the best shared home for photographers in the world."

As part of the premium changes, Flickr will now offer tech support, which it didn't in the past.

In buying Flickr, MacAskill, who declines to reveal the number of subscribers to SmugMug, only to say he's been profitable for years, found that the audience on Flickr was "staggeringly big. Bigger than I ever imagined it would be. Yes, Flickr has been in decline, but it's still a huge community."

Since taking it over, Flickr usage is up and MacAskill is close to making good on what's been the No. 1 feature request – the ability to log in without having to use a Yahoo ID. (Since so many people have been hacked at Yahoo, the email address isn't something many feel comfortable with.)

He thinks he'll have it solved by the end of November. "You'll be able to sign in with credentials from wherever you like," he says.

What he's not doing is merging SmugMug with Flickr. He'd like both to be separate services, focused on photography, without diluting the other.

At $50 yearly for unlimited storage, MacAskill notes that he's way lower-priced than betterfunded competitors such as Dropbox, which charges $100 yearly for 1 TB of storage, or Apple and Google, which charge more than $100 yearly for 2 TB of storage.

