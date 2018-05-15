United Airlines has been making – and making up for – a wide range of customer service missteps lately. But for some regular passengers, the carrier’s recent decision to remove tomato juice from the beverage cart menu was over the line.

The move, which a United spokesman says was decided on as part of the airline’s regular review of the overall demand for all products served on board, also saw the nixing of Sprite Zero and a switching out some liquor brand offerings.

A few Sprite Zero fans were disappointed. But flight attendant feedback and social media pushback made it clear that United had seriously miscalculated the popularity of tomato juice as an in-flight beverage option. So much so that the Chicago-based carrier decided last week that it would bring the tomato juice back.

No Tomato Juice on a plane??????!!!!! What are you doing United Airlines???? Everyone knows tomato juice is so much better in the air!!!! @united

“We want our customers to know that we value and appreciate them and that we’re listening,” United said in a statement. “Our customers told us that they were not happy about the removal of tomato juice so we’re bringing it back onboard as part of our complementary beverage offering.”

Because the airline had already begun the process of taking tomato juice off its aircraft (and adding extra cans of Bloody Mary mix), it will take a while before tomato juice cans will be reliably back on board.

“Passengers should see tomato juice restocked on our aircraft this summer,” said United spokesman Jonathan Guerin, “Maybe by July.”

On the face of it, the tomato juice debate seems a bit silly. And United would rather passengers focus on other changes to its food and beverages offerings, such as improved coffee and the recent introduction of egg-and-chorizo tacos to its food-for-purchase breakfast menu. Or the fact that United will be the first airline to feature Stella Artois Belgian pilsner (in cans) on its flights.

And while United's decision to reinstate tomato juice may be a win for some passengers, “This isn’t the end of United’s customer service problems,” said Henry Harteveldt, a travel industry analyst and president of the Atmosphere Research Group.

He notes that at the same time United decided to remove tomato juice from its flights, it also decided to make cuts in the domestic first class catering on flights of less than four hours.

And while that move didn’t draw as much public wrath as the tomato juice cutback, “The catering cutbacks may be the proverbial ‘last straw’ for some of United's already dissatisfied high-value customers, who may either decide to ‘trade down’ and buy less expensive coach fares or move to other airlines,” Harteveldt said.

