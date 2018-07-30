TeNiya Jones, 19, a 2017 Dunbar High School graduate and University of Kentucky sophomore, was in a seven-week exchange program in Jordan when friends decided to take a weekend trip to Israel before returning to the U.S. next Friday. A University of Kentucky liaison called her mother, Tosha Jones-Mora late Saturday night to say that Jones and two friends had gone swimming around midnight at Bat Yam beach and were caught in a strong current. All three tried to swim ashore but Jones didn't make it out of the water.

A 19-year-old student from Florida in an exchange program in the Middle East drowned while visiting Tel Aviv, according to family members.

TeNiya Jones, 19, of Fort Myers had been missing since Saturday night.

The body of the University of Kentucky sophomore, who was in a seven-week exchange program in Jordan, washed up on a Israeli beach early Monday, according to The Times of Israel. Jones had disappeared off a beach in the Tel Aviv suburb of Bat Yam after entering the water for a late-night swim with two friends and getting caught in a rip current in the Mediterranean.

The friends, who also were caught in the current, were able to get to shore and rushed to call authorities, according to a press release from the University of Kentucky. Jones and her friends — a 20-year-old woman from the District of Columbia who attends the University of Kentucky and a 21-year-old man from Illinois who attends West Virginia University in Morgantown, according to family — had decided to take a weekend trip to Israel before returning Friday to the United States.

During the summer, the University of Kentucky, based in Lexington, Kentucky, offers an intensive Arabic-language study program in Amman, Jordan. Jones was a biology major with a minor in Islamic studies who had earned a spot in the university's premedical program.

Jones had been an athlete at Fort Myers' Dunbar High School, winning 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles county and district titles before taking silver in the events at regionals. As a high school sophomore won a regional championship in the 300-meter hurdles before suffering an ACL tear.

“She worked her (butt) off,” said Jones' mother, Tosha Thomas-Mora. “She’s really mature for her age. She realized falling down and getting back up is a part of success.”

