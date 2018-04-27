Häagen-Dazs holds its annual Free Cone Day May 8.

It's time for another Free Cone Day.

In celebration of Häagen-Dazs Shops’ annual Free Cone Day, participating locations across the country will give away free scoops of ice cream and sorbet from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The free scoops will be served in a cup, sugar cone or cake cone and are limited to one per guest.

In exchange for the free treat, Häagen-Dazs hopes customers will learn more about honey bees and donate to their plight.

"Free Cone Day is an opportunity to say thank you to our loyal fans, and we want to continue to recognize the pollinators that make our ice cream possible," said Adam Hanson, company president and general manager in a news release.

The company notes that bees play a critical role in producing ingredients used in more than a third of its ice cream flavors.

"With this year marking the 10th anniversary of the brand's honey bee support, we wanted to build on that information and encourage everyone to band together for this important cause," Hanson said.

Learn more about Free Cone Day, the bees and find participating locations at www.haagendazs.us/freeconeday.

How to support the bees

The company notes three ways to support the bees Tuesday:

Try one of the many bee dependent ice cream flavors available at Häagen-Dazs Shops.

Learn more through The Extraordinary Honey Bee VR experience and spreading the word.

Donate to the Xerces Society to help reach a goal of planting 1 million acres of habitat for bees at www.xerces.org/hd.

