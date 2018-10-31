GM through the years

The GM logo is seen on the top of the center tower at the GM Renaissance Center in Detroit on Friday, June 18, 2010.

Patricia Beck, Detroit Free Press

General Motors is offering voluntary buyouts to 18,000 salaried workers, acknowledging Wednesday that if it does not get enough takers, it may consider layoffs in early 2019.

Shortly after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, GM CEO Mary Barra notified employees in an email.

GM salaried workers in North America with at least 12 years of experience are eligible, spokesman Pat Morrissey said.

The move is part of GM's cost-cutting plans, which include a $6.5 billion target for 2018. The savings from the job cuts will not benefit GM until 2019, Morrissey said.

GM, which reported good third-quarter results, will continue recruiting and hiring workers needed for next-generation transportation, Morrissey said.

About 18,000 GM salaried employees have 12 years or more experience. There is no internal target as to how many GM wants to take the offers, but typically the take rate is "relatively low," Morrissey said.

Depending on how many workers take the offer and other cost-cutting efforts, Morrissey said, "we'll re-evaluate doing an involuntary program after the first of the year."

In the midst of this, GM will continue to recruit talent for certain areas of the business it is expanding, namely engineering and technology for its work on self-driving and electric cars, he said.

"We always have the need to acquire new talent. We're trying to address ongoing efforts to reduce costs but continue our efforts in working on the future of mobility," said Morrissey. "We'll continue to recruit in select areas of the business."

Business consultants say it makes sense for GM to continue to hire in select areas, but warn that can come at a cost.

“That is the right thing to do for the business, but it will be a big bone of contention from those pushed out or terminated for lack of the needed skills,” said Jon Gabrielsen of J.T. Gabrielsen Consulting. Gabrielsen is a market economist who advises automakers and auto suppliers.

The company has hired 17,000 salaried and hourly workers in the past two years and spent $1 billion remaking its offices to be modern workspaces. It also has won two major investments in its work on autonomous vehicles, with Japan's SoftBank and Honda partnering with the carmaker's Cruise division.

The company says that 40 percent of its 67,000 salaried full-time global workers have been hired in the past five years.

Employees who are eligible for the buyout have until Nov. 19 to make a decision. Those who opt to take the buyout have until the end of the year to continue with GM, with severance effective Jan. 1.

Crosstown rival Ford also is working to reduce its salaried workforce but has not yet said how many jobs it expects to eliminate.

GM reported a third-quarter net profit of $3.2 billion before taxes, up 25 percent from a year earlier. It recorded a $5.4 billion loss in the third quarter last year after selling its European operation.

After taxes, net income was $2.5 billion.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com