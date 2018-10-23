A look at Harley-Davidson
Elena Vesnina from Russia sits on a Harley- Davidson on display in Melbourne during the Australian Open Jan. 16, 2017.
A Lebanese woman sits on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle as bikers wait at a parking lot in Beirut for the start of their three-day tour of Lebanon Oct. 1, 2010.
Entertainer Billy Joel sits on his 2006 Harley Davidson Road King with a Liberty side car at 20th Century Cycles in Oyster Bay, NY. Nov. 26, 2013.
A Harley-Davidson motorcycle sits in a window of the Milwaukee-based motorcycle company's New York Store Jan. 28, 2016 in New York City.
President George W. Bush talks with assembly worker Bob Myers during a tour of the Harley-Davidson Plant in York, Pa. Aug. 8, 2006.
Katie Brierton cleans the prototype of the Harley-Davidson electric motorcycle called the 'Live Wire' at the Progressive International Motorcycle Show in Long Beach, Calif. Nov. 14, 2014.
A Batman-themed Harley-Davidson rider gets his side car off the ground along during the Harley-Davidson 110th Anniversary Parade in Milwaukee, Wis. Aug. 31, 2013.
Craig Fetherolf helps Jim Lynch unload a 1986 Harley-Davidson FLHTC motorcycle from a trailer on in Owensboro, Ky., Friday, Jan. 13, 2016.
Motorcyclists ride their Harley-Davidson bikes at Super Rally in Tallinn Estonia June 6, 2014.
Super mascot Rocky of the Denver Nuggets on his Harley-Davidson as the Denver Nuggets host the Boston Celtics in Denver, Jan. 23, 2015.
Dina Wassef rides her Harley Davidson motorbike in the Egyptian capital Cairo Dec. 29, 2015
Former Republican vice presidential candidate and Alaska Governor Sarah Palin rides along during the 2011 May "Rolling Thunder" Memorial Day weekend parade in Washington D.C.
Members of the Benghazi motorbike club ride their Harley-Davidsons in Libya March 21, 2016. The club started in 2012 and has 22 members.
Promotion hostesses Justina and Ty pose beside a Harley-Davidson equipped with a Cerwin Vega sound system at the 2017 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas Jan. 7, 2017.
Harley-Davidson swaps out chrome for black in 2017 Road King Special
The Harley-Davidson 2017 Road King Special is one of the bikes being recalled for an oil-line issue.
Brad Chaney/Harley-Davidson, TNS

Harley-Davidson said Tuesday it’s recalling about 238,300 motorcycles, worldwide, for a clutch problem — the fourth recall for a clutch issue in five years.

The voluntary safety recall includes all model-year 2017 and 2018 Touring, Trike and CVO Touring models, as well as some 2017 Softails.

Harley says the recall will cost it about $35 million in the current fiscal quarter.

“We, along with our dealers, are committed to addressing this issue. The safety of our riders is our highest priority,” Chief Financial Officer John Olin said during a conference call with analysts.

Separately Tuesday, Harley said its U.S. motorcycle sales continued to fall in its most recent quarter, but overall profit jumped.

In 2016, Harley recalled more than 27,000 bikes, approximately 14 models, for a problem with a clutch master cylinder.

A year earlier, the company recalled nearly 46,000 of certain 2014 and 2015 Electra Glide, Street Glide, Ultra Limited, Road Glide and Road King bikes. There were 27 crashes, and four minor injuries, associated with that clutch problem, according to news reports then.

In 2013, Harley recalled approximately 25,000 motorcycles for a clutch related problem.

