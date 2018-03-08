Accused sexual predator Harvey Weinstein began fighting back against rape charges Friday, declaring in a 159-page motion that he didn't do it and publishing emails from one of his accusers that he says back him up.

Weinstein is seeking to throw out six rape and sexual assault charges on multiple grounds, including alleged failure by Manhattan prosecutors to disclose "exculpatory" evidence of his "long-term intimate consensual" relationship with one of three accusers whose allegations led to criminal charges being filed against him this summer.

Weinstein's high-powered Manhattan lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, filed the motion to dismiss in New York Superior Court on Friday after his team spent weeks reviewing thousands of emails from his Weinstein Company account. (When the studio filed for bankruptcy protection in March, it announced it was terminating all non-disclosure agreements, allowing former employees to speak openly without threat of being sued.)

One of the main themes of the motion is to attack Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr for failing to provide this alleged "exculpatory evidence" to the grand jury that indicted Weinstein in June, and for capitulating to enormous public and media pressure to prosecute Weinstein as soon as possible.

More: Harvey Weinstein scandal: A complete list of the 87 accusers

The motion asserts the emails might have swayed the grand jury in a different direction, even though nearly 90 women have gone public with accusations that Weinstein sexually assaulted them in past decades and in multiple jurisdictions.

Hollywood power players facing sexual misconduct allegations

"The motions filed today reflect the first opportunity for Mr. Weinstein to present legal arguments as to why the indictment filed against him should be dismissed," Brafman said in a statement. "Among the numerous grounds supporting dismissal, the motions reveal the existence of exculpatory evidence known to the prosecution but intentionally kept from the grand jurors, communications which corroborate Mr. Weinstein’s factual innocence in this case."

The relevant emails, which number fewer than 40, are between Weinstein and "Complaining Witness 1," an unnamed woman who says he cornered her in a hotel room and raped her in 2013. (Her case was one of two covered by his first indictment; charges involving a third woman were added in early July.)

The motion says they show a friendly, even loving, relationship existed between the two after the alleged rape. The motion includes the content of some emails, without naming the accuser, in which she refers to him as "Dear," and tells him she is "Thinking' of him."

"There exists a myriad of compelling examples of emails that (Complaining Witness 1) sent Mr. Weinstein in the weeks and months after the alleged rape in March 2013 that reasonably could be understood by the Grand Jury as far more consistent with an ongoing warm, friendly, relationship (fundamentally inconsistent with any forcible rape having occurred) than communications between a rape victim and her alleged rapist," the motion asserts.

The motion says the accuser arranged to meet with Weinstein on numerous occasions after the alleged rape: "Exhibit 17 April 19, 2013: “Text or call me on saturday, ill be done around 9pm i believe earliest. We can work something out from there?”

"Miss you big guy," read another message only a few months after the alleged rape.

Brafman said in his statement the accuser sent "extensive warm, complimentary and solicitous messages to Mr. Weinstein immediately following the now claimed event and over the next four year period. These communications irrefutably reflect the true nature of this consensual intimate friendship, which never at any time included a forcible rape."

Harvey Weinstein scandal: Accusers step forward

The motion also seeks to dismiss the indictment on the grounds that it fails to indicate specifically when one of the alleged assaults occurred, as required; on the grounds that a five-year statute of limitations has expired on one alleged assault; and because the indictment failed to provide "legally sufficient evidence of force" in connection with one of the assaults.

A spokesman for Vance, Danny Frost, said the district attorney would not comment.

It's not clear what happens next or whether there will be a hearing scheduled on the new motion. Weinstein, 66, is currently free on $1 million bail and is next due in court on Sept. 20.

According to the motion, the other two accusers in the case have been identified because they came forward publicly: Former actress Lucia Evans has said in interviews that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex at his office in 2004, and Mimi Haleyi, who claims that Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her in July 2006.

The motion says Haleyi "not only waited nearly eleven years before making any claim to

the authorities, but only did so after sending out a press release and holding a press conference orchestrated by her attorney Gloria Allred," the women's rights lawyer who represents multiple accusers of Weinstein.

Gloria Allred (R) holds a press conference with Mimi Haleyi, an accuser of Harvey Weinstein, in New York on Oct. 24, 2017.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Weinstein, once one of Hollywood's most powerful movie moguls, has consistently denied any non-consensual sexual encounters with any of his accusers.

The voices of his accusers, including famous actresses, were heard in October 2017 when The New York Times and The New Yorker published shocking their shocking accounts of how he allegedly groped, harassed, coerced or raped them in episodes dating back decades and in locations around the world. The reporters – Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey and Ronan Farrow – shared a Pulitzer Prize for their coverage.

So far, New York is the first jurisdiction to lodge criminal charges against him, but he is under investigation in California and London.

The accusations against Weinstein helped set off the #MeToo movement to call out sexual harassment and assault and have led to the fall of scores of powerful men in multiple industries, but especially in Hollywood. But of those investigated, only Weinstein has been charged with sex crimes.

Weinstein effect: Sexual misconduct claims led to losses for these men

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com