More than two dozen homes have been destroyed by lava erupting from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island.

Scientists report lava and toxic gas spewing more than 200 feet in the air from cracks in the ground splintered by the volcano. More than 1,700 people have fled their homes. Some were allowed to briefly return Sunday, but there is no timeline for an end to the evacuation.

Still, some residents of the Leilani Estates neighborhood are unmoved by the threat — and say they won't move. Greg Webber said he isn't ready to flee despite watching eight of his neighbors’ homes burn.

“I won’t leave until it’s an inch from my house,” he said. “I’ve been through this a million times.”

Here is what we know:

When did the eruption begin?

Kilauea, one of five volcanoes on the island, is one of the world's most active volcanoes and has actually been erupting since 1983. The U.S. Geological Survey warned last month that pressure was building under the surface. The crater floor began to disintegrate a week ago, triggering a series of earthquakes.

What happened next?

Molten rock from the "lower East Rift Zone" of the volcano reached the surface Thursday, beginning its crawl into Leilani Estates, the USGS says. On Friday, a magnitude-6.9 earthquake rattled the region, Hawaii's most intense quake in more than four decades. Smaller aftershocks followed. Lava began slowly flowing into the neighborhood.

What happened Sunday?

The intermittent eruption of lava continued unabated, with one fissure spewing lava fountains until late afternoon. USGS noted that lava continued its advance, even after the lava fountains shut down. Geologists reported that lava crossed a road more than half a mile from the fissure. They also reported new ground cracks that were emitting thick steam and gases.

How expansive is the damage?

Lava has flowed across almost 400,000 square feet, or about eight acres. At least 26 homes have been destroyed. Yet the movement of the red-hot rock is so slow that grass remains green inches from the edge of the flow.

How dangerous are the emitted gases?

The Hawaii County Fire Department said "extremely high" levels of dangerous sulfur dioxide gas had been detected in the evacuation area. Elderly residents, young people, and others with respiratory issues were warned to take precautions.

When will it end?

It's unclear. Tracy Gregg, a volcano expert at the University at Buffalo, said it is impossible to determine when the current flow will end and how large the lava field will become. "It's behaving similarly to the lava flow that destroyed some property in Pahoa in 2014," she said. "That lava flow was over 14 miles long. If the current eruption continues in the same way, many more houses could be destroyed.”

