Happy Hump Day! It's the middle of the week and I'm currently struggling to get through it. To calm my woes, I usually tend to do some online shopping, and looking forward to my packages being delivered definitely helps get me through the week. Right now, Amazon has some great deals and price drops on products that are perfect for making your home "smart" with security cameras, robot vacuums, and tankless water heaters.

1. An outdoor security camera for peace of mind

Keep an eye on things wherever you are

Nest

Whether you're going on vacation and want to keep an eye on things or just want to see if a package has arrived, an outdoor security camera can bring you peace of mind when you're away from home. This one from Nest is the best one we've ever tested because it has a two-way speaker so you can scare off suspicious visitors, has 24/7 cloud recording, and has Alexa connectivity. Plus, the Nest Aware feature takes security a step further by differentiating from people and pets, customizing activity zones, and more. You do have to connect it to a power outlet, but right now you can get it for one of its lowest prices.

Get the Nest Cam Outdoor for $165.98 and save $33.02

2. A chainmail scrubber to clean cast iron

Get the toughest foods off.

Amagabeli

Cast iron skillets are a fan favorite in any kitchen, but they're almost impossible to clean without using major elbow grease. To make things a little easier, use a chainmail scrubber make of stainless steel that with cut through crusted food without scratching the pan. Right now, you can get one for just $13, which isn't the lowest we've seen, but still a great price for something that will transform your dishwashing experience.

Get the Amagabeli Stainless Steel Chainmail Scrubber for $12.99 and save $2

3. A smart robot vacuum for under $180

"Alexa, tell Deebot to clean."

EcoVacs

Vacuuming every day is the worst, but if you want clean floors that's what you've got to do. Or do you? Robot vacuums keep your floors tidy in between deep cleanings, and the Ecovacs Deebot N79S is one of the smartest bots you can buy that won't break the bank. Not only can you get it running with an app on your phone, but you can take your laziness to the next step with its Alexa compatibility. We tested its predecessor, the N79, and found that it got the job done, but took longer than average to finish its cleaning cycle and struggled with high-pile carpet. This updated model can be controlled from any Echo smart speaker or while you're out on the town, and it has improved suction and a longer battery life.

Right now, you can add this robot vacuum to your cleaning family for under $180 with the code U43X35IY, which is one of the lowest prices we've seen all year. Higher-end robot vacuums from the likes of LG and iRobot can cost well over $600, but this affordable alternative can get the job done at a fraction of the cost.

Get the Ecovacs Deebot N79S for $179.98 and save $70 with the code "U43X35IY"

4. A quick charging wall charger

Charge everything at once and fast.

Anker

We have a ton of devices, so why not charge them all in the same place? This USB wall charger from Anker has five ports that pump out 63W of power, meaning you can plug in your phone, your tablet, your fitness tracker, another phone, and your e-reader all at once. The ports also use Anker's PowerIQ and VoltageBoost for quick charging, so you can juice up your devices in a jiffy.

Get the Anker Quick Charge 5-Port USB Wall Charger for $26.99 and save $9 with the code "ANKERQC3"

5. A tankless water heater to save energy

Have you ever been the last one to hop in the shower and realize all the hot water is gone? Then you probably need a tankless water heater. This amazing gadget will constantly provide hot water but is still energy efficient because it's not constantly heating up water you may or may not be using. Although it may seem fancy and elite, you can get one from EcoSmart at Amazon for a low price for today only. The 11 model can pump enough hot water to two sinks and a shower, while the 27 can heat up water for the whole house. Bonus: they're relatively easy to install.

