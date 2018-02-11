Here are the 16 best things you can buy at Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma is a dream for food fanatics and cooking enthusiasts. But unfortunately for many of us, their elite product catalogue is often just out of our price range. Typically, when I enter the store I munch on the free samples and admire all the things that I can’t afford but would love to own. Although they try to seem affordable with an “suggested price tag” that makes what they’re charging look like a good deal, these prices are actually inflated and you can find most things cheaper elsewhere.

This luxury cooking store features a ton of their own brand name products as well as some high-end cooking gadgets that can almost seem unattainable. I made it my personal mission to find out if anything was worth buying. Looking through some of the best products we’ve ever tested, I found that some are shockingly the same price at Williams Sonoma as other more affordable retailers. So the next time you run in to get your peppermint bark fix, you can feel confident about making a bigger purchase, knowing that you're getting a good price.

1. The best dish towels we’ve ever tested

The best (and most stylish) dish towels.

Hands down, Williams Sonoma is the best place to go for kitchen towels. In our tests to find the best dish towels, we found that two of Williams Sonoma dish towels earned the top spots. Their All-Purpose Pantry Towels wiped down the competition, and the Classic Striped Towels wound up being the runner-up. We loved how they both could handle drying many dishes at once while still looking gorgeous, but the all-purpose towels were a little easier to use. They both truly hold up to the Williams Sonoma brand name.

2. The cult-favorite Instant Pot

You know you want one.

Instant Pot

Even though it doesn't look as glamorous as some of the other products sold at Williams Sonoma, everyone loves the Instant Pot. This amazing kitchen gadget has all the functions of a pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, and more, which is why your aunt, neighbor, and coworker won’t stop talking about it. But be warned, you can sometimes find it on sale at Amazon, especially around the holidays, if you want to hold out for a better price.

Get the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker, 6 Qt. for $99.95

3. A gorgeous Dutch oven

It's on every wedding registry for a reason.

Staub

A Dutch oven is quintessential to any kitchen because they can literally do it all. You can make a stew, saute veggies, or even bake a loaf of bread in there, which is probably why it’s always on nearly every wedding registry. After testing the best Dutch ovens, we found that Staub was superior to the well-known Le Creuset because it aced every test and is a better shape to fit on the stove. It’s at the same price you can get it on Amazon, but Williams Sonoma offers more color options, so it may be the better place to buy if you’re looking for more variety.

Get the Staub Cast Iron 5.5-Quart Round Cocotte for $260

4. The fanciest coffee maker you’ll ever own

Coffee snobs love this coffee maker.

Making coffee is an art. You need the perfect beans, your favorite coffee mug, and the best coffee maker money can buy. The Technivorm Moccamaster Coffee Maker is the best drip coffee maker we’ve ever tested and with good reason. Not only will it look absolutely gorgeous on your countertop, but it brews the smoothest pot of coffee and it does it pretty quickly. With all of it's fancy features, it's pretty pricey—but Williams Sonoma sells it for just as expensive as anywhere else.

Get the Technivorm Moccamaster Coffee Maker for $299.95

5. A blender for morning smoothies

Making smoothies is a breeze with a high powered blender

Vitamix

Vitamix is a household name in the blender community. They typically come at a high price, but you can get a certified refurbished Vitamix 5300 at Williams Sonoma. Although most products on their shelves seem to be flashy and new, the refurbished Vitamix 5300 goes through a rigorous inspection process, so you can rest assured you’re still getting a quality blender. Not to mention, it’s also the best affordable high-end blender we’ve ever tested, so it's even more of a great deal.

Get the Vitamix Certified Reconditioned 5300 Blender for $359.95

6. A sharp chef’s knife for chopping

Conquer you veggie chopping with this award-winning knife.

Chopping food can be a tedious task that’s made even harder when you're using a dull or weak knife. Williams Sonoma sells the best chef’s knife we’ve ever tested (by Zwilling) as well as our favorite affordable one (by Victorinox). We loved the Zwilling Pro Chef's Knife because it could handle whatever task we threw at it and it was pretty comfortable to use. Although the Victorinox Fibrox Pro didn’t feel as sturdy, it still could handle most tasks and for a much lower prices, it is a the best budget pick.

7. A stainless steel skillet for dinner

All-Clad is a household name for a reason.

All-Clad is known for its incredible-quality luxury cookware, so it’s no surprise that Williams Sonoma stocks its shelves with All-Clad products. Their Try-Ply Stainless-Steel Fry Pan is our favorite stainless steel skillet because it seared steaks perfectly in our tests and has a design that makes it easy to toss foods. If you're willing to splurge on it, we highly recommend incorporating this pan into your cooking repertoire.

Get the All-Clad D3 Tri-Ply Stainless-Steel Fry Pan for $160

8. Our favorite colander for pasta

You'll need a colander at some point.

A colander probably isn’t the first think you thing about when it comes to luxury cooking products, but it this one looks especially sleek in a kitchen. You can get the OXO Stainless-Steel Colander at Williams Sonoma to drain your pasta or rinse your veggies. After testing a variety of colanders, we liked this one best because it’s a good size and never got clogged with rice or pasta.

Get the OXO 5-Quart Stainless-Steel Colander for $29.95

9. A simple peeler for vegetables

A inexpensive peeler that does the best job.

It's amazing that you can get something for $5 at Williams Sonoma. In fact, this peeler from Kuhn just so happens to be the best vegetable peeler we’ve ever tested. We loved how it’s not at all expensive and that its simple design made it easy to tear through the skins of carrots, potatoes, and more. Although the three-pack is cheaper, we think $5 for one isn’t too bad either.

Get the Kuhn Rikon Straight Peeler for $5

10. The best toaster oven out there

The toaster oven that could replace your actual oven.

Breville

Toaster ovens are pretty great because they take on the tasks of a smaller oven and can still make crispy toast. The Breville Smart Oven Pro is the best toaster oven we’ve ever tested because it gives you the same results as a regular oven and looks pretty darn good while doing it. Williams Sonoma sells the upgraded version (it has a light inside!) for the usual retail price.

Get the Breville Smart Oven Pro with Light for $269.95

11. Paring knives for small tasks

Quickly chop up a snack with our favorite paring knife.

Paring knives are typically a go-to to for quick chopping tasks because they’re so easy to maneuver. You can get the Wüsthof Classic Paring Knife, which is the best paring knife we’ve ever tested, at Williams Sonoma. We liked its streamlined designed, but if you’re looking for something more affordable, they also sell the Victorinox Fibrox Pro Paring Knife, which is our budget pick.

12. The hottest way to 'fry' your foods

Make "healthier" fries and more.

Air frying is the latest cooking technique that every food blogger seems to be into. If you’ve wanted to try it for yourself, you can get the best air fryer we’ve ever tested at Williams Sonoma. We loved the Philips XXL mostly because we could not stop eating the fries we made in them. Plus, it was pretty great at crisping up other foods and “frying” chicken.

Get the Philips Airfryer XXL for $299.95

13. A bread knife for perfect crostini

Crusty bread doesn't stand a chance.

You honestly really need a dedicated bread knife. Even other serrated knives don’t produce the perfect slices you want for sandwiches or that fig and goat cheese crostini appetizer you’re making. After testing the best bread knives, we found that this one from Shun outshined the competition with its ability to cut through all types of bread with ease. It’s pretty pricey, but worth it for a true carb lover.

Get the Shun Classic 9" Bread Knife for $149.95

14. Grill tongs for an easy burger flip

Flip your way to the best burgers.

Any season can be grill season with the right attitude, and you’re going to want a pair of tongs for all of your flipping needs. The OXO Stainless-Steel Locking Tongs make grilling easier because the scalloped pinchers can grab all sorts of foods and texture, which is why they’re our favorite. Bonus: You can get them for a reasonable price at Williams Sonoma.

Get the OXO Stainless-Steel Locking Tongs for $14.95

15. A can open you need for a safer kitchen

A smoother can edge is less dangerous

Can openers frequently leave sharp, jagged edges that frankly can be quite dangerous. But this can opener from OXO glides across the top of cans and leaves a smooth edge, which is why it’s the best safety can opener we’ve ever tested. If you’re tired of accidentally cutting your fingers after opening a can of soup, it may be time for an upgrade.

Get the OXO Smooth Edge Can Opener for $21.95

16. A box grater you’ll want to shred more than cheese

Shredding and zesting has never been easier.

Not all graters are created equal. The Microplane Four Blade Box Grater’s blades are etched in by a chemical process that makes them sharper, and this grater completely won us over in our tests. It’s amazing for shredding, zesting, and slicing, which is why you can find it in a luxury store like Williams Sonoma, but thankfully, they don't overcharge for it either.

Get the Microplane Four Blade Box Grater for $31.96

