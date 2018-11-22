Former FBI Director James Comey and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch have been issued subpoenas to testify early next month before the House Judiciary Committee, according to media reports.

Committee chair, Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., wants Comey to testify Dec. 3 and Lynch to testify Dec. 4. The testimony would be taken in private before committee members, reported POLITICO and CNN.

Goodlatte and other Republicans have alleged bias at the FBI and Justice Department against President Donald Trump and in favor of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016. They have said their case was underscored by the release of a report by DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz, who uncovered anti-Trump messages by FBI officials involved in the Russia investigation and the investigation of Clinton's use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.

The subpoenas for Comey and Lynch were issued Wednesday by Goodlatte.

Comey, via Twitter on Thursday, said he wants his testimony to be taken in a public hearing — not privately.

"Happy Thanksgiving. Got a subpoena from House Republicans. I’m still happy to sit in the light and answer all questions. But I will resist a “closed door” thing because I’ve seen enough of their selective leaking and distortion. Let’s have a hearing and invite everyone to see," said Comey.

Happy Thanksgiving. Got a subpoena from House Republicans. I’m still happy to sit in the light and answer all questions. But I will resist a “closed door” thing because I’ve seen enough of their selective leaking and distortion. Let’s have a hearing and invite everyone to see. — James Comey (@Comey) November 22, 2018

Trump fired Comey in May 2017 following a tumultuous tenure marked by political controversies ranging from the Trump campaign’s alleged connections to Russia to Clinton’s handling of classified emails.

Democrats, who won control of the House following the midterm elections, will take over the chairmanship of the committee in January. Goodlatte announced earlier this year he is retiring from Congress.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com