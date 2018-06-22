Near Roosevelt and 70th Street in the New York City borough of Queens, there's a crimson sign that says "good vibez only" on a silver-barred door.

Up a flight of stairs, there are black-and-white portraits of barbers cutting hair. At the top, you'll see a sign with an arrow that says Ztylez Studio (pronounced Styles).

Inside there are the usual items in a barbershop: clippers, mirrors and scissors. But, something there that you don't see in many shops is a young, female barber – especially one who owns the place.

At 29, Cassandra Mendoza is a young entrepreneur in a male-dominated industry that many say largely only welcomes women who have an overtly sexual appearance.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, of the 135,000 barbers on record in the U.S. in 2017, only 16 percent were women (many barbers work without obtaining permits and licenses and don't show up in government figures).

Cassandra Mendoza first starts off by shaving the top section of the hair before proceeding onto the fade.

Dixita Limbachia

It’s "a hard business for a female to break into because it’s so male-dominated," said Lee Resnick, founder of Barbershop Connect, an annual trade show for the barbering and cosmetology industry. "The ones, unfortunately, that are successful, a lot of it is based on their looks.”

As a female barber, Mendoza has had challenges. Some men not only didn't want her to cut their hair, they would mock her and say, "you're not going to zeek me?" Translation: "You're not going to mess up my hair, right?"

"Being a female in the industry, it was always like, ‘oh, what do you know?' " Mendoza said.

That discrimination didn't deter her. After working as a barber since she was 18, in October 2017 Mendoza, known as "Kazz" to family, friends and clients, opened Ztylez Studio, which provides fades, haircuts, facial treatments and more.

“I never thought in a million years that I would be a store owner. Never. That wasn’t the goal, that wasn’t a dream," Mendoza said. "It’s something that just happened,”

But barbering may be in her blood. Growing up with five generations of barbers and hair stylists, Mendoza witnessed first-hand the mechanics behind the business. She watched her parents keep track of finances, work with customers and, most importantly, cut hair. Even with all this insight, it was a profession she did not intend to pursue.

Cassandra Mendoza's services range from cutting hair to beard touch-ups and even face mask treatments.

Dixita Limbachia

Her initial plan was to buy a condo or house in New York City using the money she had saved from holiday and birthday gifts, taxes and work. She kept expenses low by preparing more meals at home and buying a used car instead of a new one. She even remembers a time when she wanted to buy a new pair of $110 black-and-gold Air Force 1 sneakers but decided it against it.

"I knew I had to stay focused," she said. "You buy what you need, not what you want." Mendoza said she didn't see this as a sacrifice but "a way of life."

When it came time to look for a home, she found the process difficult, so she decided to use her savings to open a business.

But having the money set aside wasn't the only reason she opened a shop. She had been working at a salon four days a week making just $50 a day plus tips.

“I didn’t understand that I put in this time and effort into people and only got paid just a little bit,” Mendoza said.

The expenses of opening a business added up quickly. Four chairs and workstations set her back $10,000. Other items such as shear sets that include razors, scissors and clippers cost more than $3,000. Portions of Mendoza’s savings went into paying for city permits that cost between $1,500 and $1,700 and a broker’s fee of $3,000 to find her rented shop. In all, she spent about $50,000 before opening day – and she still has more expenses to cover future upgrades she's planning.

“Honestly, I wiped out my whole savings account just to open this store," she said. “I feel like scared money don’t make no money.”

Still, on the first day, a small amount of traffic led to doubts. Just seven people came in. When she worked in a barbershop she was used to having 10 to 15 clients each day. She recalls thinking, “does anyone know I’m here?”

The business really lifted off when her colleague Jonathan Villota joined her, she said.

“I feel like the establishment really started to be established when Jonathan came on board because the people that he knew and the people that I knew were brought together,” Mendoza said.

Owner Cassandra Mendoza gives one of her clients a hug after cutting his hair.

Dixita Limbachia

Villota not only brought his barbering skills but also marketing expertise. He manages Ztlyez Studio's Instagram feed with pictures and videos of haircuts and live streams from the shop.

Business has improved, but being a new owner isn't easy. One challenge has been the permit process with the city of New York. The shop was incorrectly filed as an office space instead of a barbershop. She hass managed to stay open by getting permission to continue operating while she straightens out the paperwork and keeping the management company that oversees the building aware of every step of the process. The key has been approaching the situation calmly.

“Being positive, talking to the management company, working with them, compromising with them (and) really get(ting) the communication going,” Mendoza said. “I’m not going to let those things get the best of me.”

That calm spirit is what guides her and her philosophy as a businesswoman and the "good vibez" that she encourages people to have from the moment they see the entrance to her business.

On a recent summer day, Mendoza took the time to help a mom who came into the shop with three children – one an infant. The two older children were getting a little rowdy. Mendoza swooped in with toys and snacks and settled the infant on a sofa with a barrier to make sure it wouldn't fall so that mom could focus on getting her hair cut.

“I fell in love with making people feel good," said Mendoza, who greets every client personally and spends time getting to know them.

"Some people measure success with money and numbers. I think I like to measure success in people.”

