The annual Leonid meteor shower is back, and this weekend is the best time to view it as its best.

According to the American Meteor Society, peak activity for the shower is expected overnight November 17.

During peak activity, as many as 15 meteors can be seen per hour, according to NASA. The meteors are often bright, colorful and fast, traveling at about 44 miles per second.

The best time to watch for the meteors is just after midnight local time, reports EarthSky.org. While many people might get a great view of the meteors from just outside their homes, EarthSky suggests visiting local, state or national parks for the best view away from city lights.

epa06332694 A rotated long exposure photograph shows a tree standing under the starred sky during a Leonids meteor shower in Villanueva de la Pena, in the northern region of Cantabria, Spain, 15 November 2017 (issued 16 November). EPA-EFE/Pedro Puente Hoyos ORG XMIT: GRAF233

Pedro Puente Hoyos, EPA-EFE

The Leonids earned their name from Leo the Lion constellation, which is from where the meteor shower will appear.

In most cases, the Leonid shower produces 10 to 15 meteors every hour, but every 33 years or so hundreds of thousands of meteors an hour might appear depending on the observer's view, said NASA.

More: Scientists turned a Mars sunrise photo into music using data from NASA's Opportunity rover, and it's beautiful

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com