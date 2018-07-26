It's been almost five years since actor Paul Walker has passed away, and now his life and career is being remembered in a new documentary.

The first trailer for Paramount Network's "I Am Paul Walker" dropped Thursday, and it may just tug at your heartstrings.

The trailer shows clips from Walker's life, from childhood home videos to his work on the popular film franchise "The Fast and the Furious."

The trailer also features several interviews from his family members, childhood friends and Hollywood colleagues, including "Furious" actor Tyrese Gibson and director Rob Cohen.

"Cinema didn't capture it all, couldn't capture it all," Cohen says of Walker in the trailer.

Walker died tragically on Nov. 30, 2013, when the Porsche Carrera GT he was riding in hit a lamppost, split in half and caught fire. He was 40.

"I Am Paul Walker" is set to air on Aug. 11 at 9 ET/PT.

