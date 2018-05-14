CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner announced Monday that he wants to bring back the death penalty in Illinois for mass murderers and people who kill law enforcement officers, more than 18 years after capital punishment was effectively banned in the state.

Illinois hasn't put a criminal to death since 1999's execution of Andrew Kokoraleis, a member of a satanic gang that raped, mutilated and murdered as many as 20 women in the Chicago area in the early 1980s. Soon after Kokoraleis’ execution, then-governor George Ryan, a Republican, declared a moratorium on executions in the spate of wrongful convictions that had put a dozen men on Illinois' death row.

In March 2011, then-Gov. Pat Quinn, a Democrat, signed a bill officially ending capital punishment in Illinois and simultaneously commuted the sentences of 15 prisoners.

“These individuals who commit mass murders, these individuals who choose to murder a law enforcement officer, they deserve to have their life taken,” Rauner said.

Under the GOP governor's proposal, death penalty suspects would have to be convicted by juries “beyond all doubt,” not just “beyond a reasonable doubt” required for guilty findings of other criminal offenses. The proposal also outlines that the state’s appeals courts would have to apply the same standard and conduct an independent review of the evidence with no deference paid to a jury’s decision.

“We want to raise the standard because we recognize legitimate concerns about the death penalty,” Rauner said. “We are intent on avoiding wrongful convictions and the injustice of inconsistency.”

The proposal to bring back the death penalty to Illinois was made as part of an amendatory veto of state legislation that would have implemented a 72-hour waiting period for assault weapons in Illinois.

Presently, 36 states have either abolished the death penalty, have executions on hold or have not carried out an execution in at least five years, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

Nationally, Americans support the death penalty by a 55%-41%, according to an October Gallup poll. It marked the lowest level of support for capital punishment since 1972, according to Gallup.

Rauner’s veto expands that waiting period proposal to all gun sales in Illinois, not just assault weapons.

State law currently requires a 72-hour waiting period for the sale of all handguns and a 24-hour waiting period for rifles, shotguns and long guns.

The governor’s push to reinstate the death penalty in Illinois comes as he faces a well-funded Democratic challenger, billionaire entrepreneur J.B. Pritzker, in November’s gubernatorial election.

Rauner, 61, a wealthy former private equity executive who was elected to office in 2014, escaped a tough challenge in the GOP primary in March from state Rep. Jeanne Ives, a conservative lawmaker from the Chicago suburb of Wheaton who argued Rauner was not taking a conservative enough tact on issues such as abortion, gun ownership and immigration.

Pritzker, 53, a venture capitalist and an heir to the Hyatt Hotel fortune who Forbes estimates has a net worth of $3.5 billion, has already staked his campaign nearly $70 million. Rauner, meanwhile, has poured $50 million into his own re-election bid.

