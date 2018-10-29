Ron DeSantis talks to a crowd of supporters during a rally for Republican gubernatorial nominee Ron in Boca Raton, Fla., on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.

WASHINGTON – Democrat Andrew Gillum conceded defeat to Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis in a closely watched Florida governor’s race on Tuesday night.

“We still have to be willing to show up every single day … to demand our seat at the table,” he told supporters in Tallahassee moments after CNN projected DeSantis the winner of the gubernatorial contest.

The win in Florida was an important one for President Donald Trump, who gave DeSantis and early endorsement and visited Florida in the final week of the campaign.

Gillum was trying to become the first black governor in Florida history and the first Democratic governor in the Sunshine State since 1994.

In the Georgia’s governor’s race, Republican Brian Kemp was locked in a close contest Tuesday against Democrat Stacey Abrams, who was attempting to become to first black woman governor in U.S. history.

The 36 races for governor being decided Tuesday will play a major role in the next two elections: The winners will help presidential candidates of their party in 2020 and play a key role in drawing the new House district boundaries for the 2022 midterm elections.

The voting process itself became a major issue in the Georgia race with Kemp accusing Democrats of trying to hack into the state's voting system and Abrams charging that Kemp, who is secretary of state, was trying to suppress turnout among minority voters.

A group of Georgia voters filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Atlanta to stop Kemp from presiding over the election because of concerns about his fairness.

Common Cause, a member of the Election Protection coalition, said early Tuesday it had received reports of “voting machines going down in large numbers across the state.”



Election watchdog groups were reporting wait times for voters of three hours Tuesday in the Atlanta metro area – the result of a combination of large turnout and technical problems.

Problems with machines used to check in voters in five Gwinnett County precincts, part of the northeast Atlanta metro area, caused delays. In one case, a precinct did not open on time and a judge ordered it to stay open until 7:25 p.m. EST, the Gwinnett Daily Post reported.

Going into Election Day, Republicans held 33 governorships to 16 for Democrats. One independent, Gov. Bill Walker of Alaska, withdrew from his re-election race a few weeks ago.

Of the 33 GOP-held seats, 26 are up for election and 13 of those are open. Of the 16 Democratic-held seats, nine are up for election, of which four are open.

Two states who had Republican governors chose Democrats Tuesday. Illinois was the first state to flip from Republican to Democrat with J.B. Pritzker declared the winner over Republican Bruce Rauner, who conceded defeat within an hour of the polls closing.

“This is a time for us to come together. This is a time for us to unite,” said Rauner, according to the Chicago Tribune.

In Kansas, Democrat Laura Kelly won in a race considered a tossup defeating Republican Kris Kobach, according to projections by CNN, Fox News and NBC.

Meanwhile, Republican Kevin Stitt won the governor's race in Oklahoma in another race considered a tossup.

Kansas and Oklahoma featured elections to replace term-limited Republican governors – Sam Brownback in Kansas and Mary Fallin in Oklahoma – whose experiments in severe tax cuts left their states reeling.

Two other states now in GOP hands – Michigan and New Mexico – appear likely to elect Democratic governors.

Besides Florida and Georgia, other races considered tossups include Iowa, Wisconsin, Maine, Nevada, and Ohio.

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams takes the stage May 22, 2018, to declare victory in the primary on Election Night in Atlanta. If elected, Abrams would become the first African American female governor in the nation.

Democrats are not only hoping to reduce the GOP advantage in governors, but they also are hoping to cut into the large advantage the Republicans have in state legislative seats.

The GOP holds almost 1,000 more state legislative seats than Democrats, 4,101 to 3,118, and controls about two-thirds of state legislative bodies, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Thirty-four states have one-party control of the governor's office and both legislative bodies – 26 are all Republican and 8 are all Democratic.

Again, the makeup of state government becomes crucial when the results of the 2020 census are used to draw new maps for the U.S. House seats in each state. Those new maps will first be used in the 2022 election.

The GOP controlled much of the map-drawing after the 2000 census, giving the party a large structural advantage, experts say. The Brennan Center for Justice estimated in a report issued in March that Democrats would have to win the overall vote for House seats by 11 percentage points in order to recapture control of the body.

