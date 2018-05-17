Kim Kardashian attends The Met gala.

Instagram said it mistakenly deleted a sponsored post from Kim Kardashian West that received backlash from users for supporting appetite-suppressing lollipops.

The post features an image of Kardashian West sucking on a red lollipop, with a caption promoting the "literally unreal" lollipops from Flat Tummy Co. claiming to suppress your appetite.

The marketing was met with criticism from some Instagram users, including actress Jameela Jamil, who slammed Kardashian West for pushing the product to her 111 million followers.

"Appetite isn’t something you want to suppress," said one user. "This is a horrible message to send out."

"Millions of young girls that actually look up to you, are now thinking that this is OK," read another comment on the post, which currently boasts more than 1 million likes.

The post had been deleted, suggesting Kardashian West removed it following the backlash. But that would have been after Instagram, the Faceboo-owned social network with 800 million monthly active users, said it took the post down and then reinstated it.

"We mistakenly removed content we shouldn’t have and apologized to Kim for the inconvenience caused," said Instagram in a statement. "We worked quickly to rectify the mistake as soon as we were made aware."

