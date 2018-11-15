You've probably seen your kids try to eat slime against your advice. I mean it is rainbow colored and looks like candy.
Now, thanks to a new Jello-O product, you won't have to freak if they decide to munch on slime.
Introduced in two flavors, Jell-O Play's edible slime lets kids play and eat. Your call whether that's a good or bad (or sanitary?) thing.
What to know about edible slime
It comes two ways: A pink, strawberry-flavored one called Unicorn Slime and a green, lime-flavored canister called Monster Slime.
To make the edible slime, just add water to the mix. It'll turn into the stretchy-fun goo that kids have come to love. Sold in 14.8-ounce canisters, each one makes two batches of slime that is 100-percent edible.
The slime cleans away with soap and water.
How to get it: Pre-order now on Amazon.com.
The slime is expected at select stores in December for about $10.
