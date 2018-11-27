LOS ANGELES -- It's not often that a pickup truck gets the celebrity treatment. But that's just what happened Monday night with the Rivian.

The debut took place above the twinkling lights of Los Angeles at the Griffith Observatory of "La La Land" movie fame and singer Rihanna was on hand. It was a splashy prelude to the Los Angeles Auto Show.

The Rivian R1T is no normal pickup. It's an electric concept truck, due for production in 2020, from a Michigan-based startup. It comes billed as having a battery big enough to travel 400 miles in its longest-range version. It also allows for zero-to-60 m.p.h. times of 3 seconds and towing capacity of up to 11,000 pounds.

It's being called an "adventure" truck that can take the kids to soccer practice or climb up a mountain with equal ease. The off-road performance, said CEO RJ Scaringe, should be "incredible." The truck combines "the ability to have fun" without having to "make a lot of noise."

At least in its concept version, it has bold looks, spectacular enough to justify a stunning Hollywood introduction.

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe poses with singer Rihanna in front of the Rivian R1T, a fully electric pickup truck. The automaker debuted the vehicle on Monday ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show

So what's innovative enough about the R1T to merit a visit from a singer like Rihanna? Let's point to five unique features.

1. Front trunk. The batteries that power this pickup truck are embedded in the chassis, a so-called "roller skate" platform design. That leaves ample space up front where an engine would normally be for storing groceries, a cooler or more.

2. Built-in flashlight. There's a flashlight built into the driver's side door. It's one of those little things that makes you wonder why other automakers never seriously gave it a try.

3. The "tunnel." This is perhaps the pickup's craziest and most practical feature. There's an opening running from one side of the vehicle to the other just behind the cab, perfect for skis, golf clubs or other long, thin sporting equipment items that are best kept out of the weather.

4. Side step. The entry to the tunnel is a little door that opens downward to become a seat. Outdoors enthusiasts can use it as a perch upon which to put on their hiking boots. Or it can be used as a step to reach the roof of the cab. Either way, it's unique and handy.

5. Fold-down tailgate. The tailgate of the Rivian works in multiple ways. Power operated, it can fold down 90 degrees for an extension of the bed, handy for carrying long stuff. But its most unusual mode is for it to drop down a full 180 degrees so that it dangles below the bed. In the position, it's completely out of the way.

The five-passenger truck will have a starting price of $61,500 after the federal rebate, the company said.





