WASHINGTON – Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from the hospital Friday morning, a day after being admitted with fractured ribs suffered in a fall.

Ginsburg, 85, "is doing well and plans to work from home today," court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg announced.

The justice, a 25-year veteran of the nation's highest court and a cultural icon among liberals and proponents of women's rights, fell in her office Wednesday night. She went home but experienced discomfort overnight and was driven early Thursday to George Washington University Hospital, where she was found to have fractured three ribs on her left side.

Ginsburg was forced to miss the formal investiture ceremony for new Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh at the court later Thursday morning. But by that night, she was said to be working in her hospital room, according to cast members of the upcoming RBG biopic "On the Basis of Sex."

Court-watchers on the left and right are attuned to Ginsburg's health because of her status as the leader of the court's liberal wing. President Donald Trump's two high court appointees have created a solid 5-4 conservative majority for the first time in decades, and Senate Republicans have the votes to confirm his judicial nominees for the next two years at least.

Ginsburg, however, has shown few signs of slowing down, physically or mentally. She survived colon cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009, received a stent in a heart procedure in 2014 and has been injured in previous falls. None of those incidents have kept her off the bench.

On Tuesday, the court announced its first opinion from an argued case of the 2018 term. For the third consecutive year, it was written by Ginsburg.

Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg through the years U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during an event at New York Law School in New York, Feb. 6, 2018. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg talks about her tote bag, at the annual Utah State Bar convention in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 28, 2017. Ginsburg spoke about the evolution of the women's rights movement, what it's like to be interrupted on the bench and life as a pop culture icon during a presentation to a group of lawyers and judges. Betsy West, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Julie Cohen attend the "RBG" Premiere during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at The Marc Theatre on Jan. 21, 2018 in Park City, Utah. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg acknowledges the crowd's applause before participating in a conversation with Judge Ann Claire Williams of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit at Roosevelt University in Chicago, Sept. 11, 2017. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg poses in her chambers on July 26 in Washington, D.C. Ginsburg is approaching her 20-year anniversary on the high court. Justice Ginsburg waves to the audience during a speaking engagement at Yale University on Oct. 19, 2012, in New Haven, Conn. Retired justice Sandra Day O'Connor, left, and Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan wait in the Justices' Conference Room on Oct. 1 2010, before the start of Kagan's investiture ceremony in Washington. Members of the Supreme Court sit for their official photo on Sept. 29, 2009, in the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court. Front row, left to right: Justices Anthony Kennedy, John Paul Stevens, Chief Justice John Roberts, Justices Antonin Scalia and Clarence Thomas. Back row, left to right: Justices Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor. Justice Ginsburg enters the House of Representatives chamber before President Obama addresses a joint session of Congress on Feb. 24, 2009, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the first Jewish woman to be appointed to the Supreme Court, talks with filmmaker David Grubin about his PBS series "The Jewish Americans", Thursday, Jan. 10, 2008 in Washington. Ginsburg said Thursday that the change in U.S. acceptance of Jews can be seen on the Supreme Court, where two members are Jewish yet their faith played no role in their selection. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf) ORG XMIT: DCKW107 WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 07: Members of the U.S. Supreme Court, (from bottom) Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Justice Stephen Breyer, Justice Clarence Thomas, Justice David Souter, Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, Justice Anthony Kennedy, Justice Antonin Scalia, and Justice John Paul Stevens file out of the Supreme Court Building to attend funeral services for former Chief Justice William Rehnquist September 7, 2005 in Washington, DC. The nation's 16th chief justice, Rehnquist will be buried today at Arlington National Cemetery. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Ruth Bader Ginsburg;Stephen Breyer;Clarence Thomas;David Souter ORG XMIT: 55111572 GTY ID: 11572WM008_Funeral_Servi ORG XMIT: NY127 FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2003 file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, right, laughs with her husband Martin as they listen to Justice Stephen Breyer speak at Columbia Law School. The occasion celebrated the 10th anniversary of her appointment to the Supreme Court of the United States. (AP Photo/Ed Bailey, File) US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is bundled up for the cold as she stands with other members of the Supreme Court before the start of the swearing in ceremony for US President-elect George W. Bush at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Bush was later sworn in as the 43rd president of the United States. AFP PHOTO TIM CLARY ORG XMIT: DCX48 A smiling U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg stands acknowledging the applause of the audience at the 45th commencement at Brandeis University in Waltham, Mass.,Sunday, May 19, 1996. Justice Ginsburg was honored with an honorary doctor of laws degree from the university. (AP Photo/C.J. Gunther) ORG XMIT: BX103 President Clinton gestures in the Oval Office of the White House Tuesday, March 19, 1996, after signing a proclamation designating March as Women's History month. Behind the president, from left are, Deputy White House Chief of Staff Evelyn Lieberman, First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton's Chief of Staff Maggie Williams, Deputy Attorney General Jamie Gorelick, Vice President Gore, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Deputy Education Secretary Madeleine Kunin, and Health Secretary Donna Shalala. (APPhoto/J. Scott Applewhite) ORG XMIT: WX116 Justice Ginsburg, left, and Justice Antonin Scalia, center, pose with members of the cast of the opera "Ariadne auf Naxos" following a performance on Jan. 8, 1994, in Washington. The justices, both opera buffs, appeared as extras during the performance. RUTH BADER GINSBURG SWEARING IN 8/10/93. FILE--Sen. Howell Heflin, D-Ala., receives a Capitol Hill visit from Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg shortly after she was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Clinton in June 1993. Heflin, 73, announced Wednesday, March 29, 1995, that he will not seekre-election next year. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander) ORG XMIT: NY132 ADVANCE FOR SUNDAY JULY 18--FILE--This is a copy of a 1978 family photo showing Supreme Court nominee Ruth Bader Ginsburg, left, and her daughter Jane, at Harvard Law School in Cambridge, Mass., in 1978. Jane, who was a student at the school, now teaches at Columbia Law School. From Harvard law student to women's rights pioneer to law professor, Ginsburg has spent her career prodding the male-dominated legal system to see women as equals. Ginsburg's confirmation hearing begin Tuesday July 20. (AP Photo/

