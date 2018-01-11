CHICAGO – Remember when Kanye West said he was distancing himself from politics?

Way back on Tuesday?

The controversial hip-hop artist dropped a $126,460 contribution to Amara Enyia, a left-leaning candidate running for mayor in West’s hometown of Chicago, Illinois State Board of Elections records show.

The contribution to Enyia was registered in board of election records Wednesday, one day after West took to Twitter to say “I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative!!!”

West, perhaps President Donald Trump’s most prominent celebrity supporter, has endured criticism from many in entertainment for embracing the president.

He drew attention recently with a wide-ranging monologue during a visit with Trump in the Oval Office, a "keynote" delivered atop a table at the Apple Store in Georgetown and a post-broadcast defense of the president at "Saturday Night Live."

West made his social media vow to detach from politics after Candace Owens, the communications director for the conservative group Turning Point USA, incorrectly suggested that West was involved in designing apparel for “Blexit.”

The group is encouraging black voters to stop supporting Democratic candidates. Blexit refers to black exit from the Democratic Party.

My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!! — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

West’s contribution Wednesday was his second in a little over a week to Enyia's campaign.

He made a $73,540 contribution on Oct. 23 to help Enyia retire fines for state campaign finance violations. She had wracked up the fines for failing to file years of required quarterly campaign finance reports in connection with her brief 2015 campaign for mayor.

Enyia is among more than a dozen candidates who have declared their candidacy in the February Chicago 2019 mayoral election. The city’s current mayor, Rahm Emanuel, announced in September he would not seek a third term.

Enyia has made police reform, expanding access to mental health care and creating more economic investment in the city’s predominantly African-American neighborhoods key pillars to her candidacy.

She’s also won the endorsement of Chicago’s Chancelor Bennett, better known as Chance the Rapper.

