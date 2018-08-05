Ken Jeong has made a fan for life after he jumped from the stage to help a woman who was having a seizure during his comedy show Saturday night.

Crysti Sammis, 44, from Chandler, Ariz., says a permanent bond was made when the former Dr. Ken star and trained physician stopped his show to come to her aid.

"I've always liked Ken Jeong, he's very funny. But now I’m a die-hard, forever fan," Sammis tells USA TODAY. "It was so nice to see his human element and his compassion. It was so touching."

Sammis, who has epilepsy, doesn't remember much about the incident, other than sitting close to the stage during Jeong's show at Stand Up Live Comedy Club in Phoenix. It was date night with her fiancé Andrew and they were enjoying the show when she had a seizure.

'Dr. Ken,' ABC's family sitcom starring Ken Jeong, was not a Save Our Shows favorite: More voters want it dropped than any other bubble show.

RON TOM/ABC

"I felt a little faint, a little flush and warm," Sammis says. "I laid my head on (Andrew's) shoulder and I don’t remember what happened next."

More: Ken Jeong halts comedy routine, jumps from stage to give audience member medical care

@kenjeong at Stand Up Live! A woman had a medical emergency during the show. Ken thinks its heckling, when people are asking for his help. He jumps off stage to assist. An EMT helped, too. Then on with the show! Great night! He is gracious and grateful...AND flipping funny! pic.twitter.com/G0nMWb5wMM — Heather Holmberg (@TippedHatEnt) May 6, 2018

Heather Holmberg, who was watching the show, said that other members of the audience called out to Jeong to help.

"He thought he was being heckled," Holmberg says. "And it was like, 'No, no, no. We need you!' He realized there was an issue, and he came over."

Sammis says she "woke up" to find herself lying on her back on the club floor with Jeong kneeling next to her (along with an EMT who was also in the audience).

"(Jeong) was right at my shoulder, holding my hand," says Sammis. "He was very good, very comforting. He kept telling me 'You’re OK.' It made me feel safe."

Jeong continued to hold Sammis' hand as she was taken safely away by paramedics, "and then he gave me a kiss on the cheek goodbye," she says.

Then Jeong went back onstage and finished his show.

Sammis says Jeong has continued to check in on her condition (she's fine).

"He’s been texting every day, checking in. And he called me today. He’s just been extremely gracious and kind," says Sammis.

Jeong even had a Twitter exchange with Sammis' son, Robby Sheldon, telling him, "I'm so glad your mom is okay."

He offered the family free tickets for a future show.

"Offer not redeemable for a funnier comedian's show," Jeong wrote.

I'm so glad your mom is okay.



You and your family can come to any of my future shows. On me. DM me to arrange.



(Offer not redeemable for a funnier comedian’s show) https://t.co/FUV262KMp3 — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) May 8, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com