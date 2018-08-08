Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the hit musical Hamilton, is tweaking a Republican congressman from New York for criticizing his Democratic opponent's past as a rapper.

In a tweet to Rep. John Faso, R-N.Y., Miranda wrote "Lol at you" for bringing up Democratic candidate Antonio Delgado's "rapper past." Delgado, an attorney who graduated from Harvard Law School, released a rap album in 2007 that Faso has criticized as offensive.

The Delgado campaign used Miranda's tweet in an email to potential donors Wednesday, with a subject line that read: "Not throwing away our shot." That's a reference to the line that the actor portraying Alexander Hamilton sings repeatedly in the musical.

Hey @RepJohnFaso, just letting you know that we didn’t forget that you voted to take away health care for your constituents.

And ps, bringing up your opponent @DelgadoforNY19’s “rapper past”...just lol. Lol at you.

Happy Wednesday! https://t.co/CSATyuwzuF — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 1, 2018

"Thanks for being a part of this young, scrappy, and hungry campaign, and for indulging these Hamilton references," said the campaign email from Lacey Schwartz Delgado, who is Antonio Delgado's wife. America is described as "young, scrappy and hungry" in lyrics from Hamilton.

In an interview last month with The New York Times, Faso blasted Delgado's rap verses from an 11-year-old album that Delgado recorded under the name "AD the Voice." The lyrics criticized capitalism and racial injustice in America. It also described some of the country's founders as men who believed in "white supremacy."

"Mr. Delgado's lyrics are offensive," Faso said in the July 17 article in the Times. "It's his responsibility as a candidate to answer for the controversial views he expressed in his lyrics and whether he continues to hold those views today."

The conservative Congressional Leadership Fund has paid for radio ads that highlight some of Delgado's lyrics.

Faso, who is also an attorney, and Delgado will face each other in the Nov. 6 election for upstate New York's 19th congressional district. The race is considered a toss-up, according to the non-partisan Cook Political Report.

