WASHINGTON -- President Trump is hosting a summit at the White House Friday aimed at bridging the partisan divide in Congress and the states to shrink the nation's prison population.

Friday's summit will bring together more than 100 activists, experts and policymakers from both sides of the aisle to discuss prison reform. Trump has spoken about prison reform before, working mostly with his supporters to make a conservative, smaller-government argument for fewer, better-run prisons.

Trump signed an executive order in February elevating the Federal Interagency Reentry Council from the Justice Department to the White House.

That order requires a report by the end of this month on ways to "break the cycle of crime" and prevent released prisoners from breaking the law again.

