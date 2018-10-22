More nonstop flights in Louisville are nearing their final approach.

A local group that promises to bring more direct routes to big coastal cities — by backstopping airlines against losses — received up to another $1.5 million in the past week. That puts the group $500,000 short of its $4 million goal.

The group — the Louisville Regional Airlift Development or LRAD program — has already begun negotiating with airlines about a direct Los Angeles route, the Courier Journal reported in August. It is also looking at direct flights to Boston, San Francisco and Seattle.

Those cities continue to coincide with the top places Louisville travelers go that aren’t currently served by a direct flight, according to the latest airport data.

The new windfall, announced Wednesday, comes from the Louisville Renaissance Zone Corp. and includes a $900,000 contribution and up to a $600,000 loan. The nonprofit is responsible for developing 260 acres near the Louisville International Airport and shares a board of directors with the local airport authority.

Because Federal Aviation Administration rules bar an airport from directly subsidizing air service, the airport authority says it first ensured that it had the FAA’s blessing on the deal. The money is expected to spur private contributors to the program to finalize their offers, Airport Authority Chair Jim Welch told the Courier Journal.

The airport authority also hired consultant Ailevon Pacific to help make the case for airlines to add routes here.

So far, the majority of LRAD’s money has come from public sources: a $1.33 million grant from the state, $400,000 from the city of Louisville and $300,000 from Louisville Tourism.

Proponents of adding direct flights to Louisville argue that lack of air service is holding back the city’s population growth. One LRAD presentation compares Louisville’s population to that of Austin, Charlotte, Nashville and Raleigh since 1980.

Louisville’s metropolitan area, as currently defined, had a larger population than that of Austin, Nashville and Raleigh, and was about 100,000 people behind that of Charlotte back then, according to the Kentucky State Data Center at the University of Louisville. Today, Louisville trails them all.

Over the past decade, the number of nonstop destinations reachable from Louisville has held steady — growing to 31 from 30 in 2008. By contrast, the number reachable from Nashville, a small-scale hub for Southwest Airlines, has grown from 49 to 64, according to an analysis by the Louisville Regional Airport Authority.

Still, the Louisville airport says it’s on the rise. The number of passengers going through Louisville this year is up 11 percent compared to last year.

United Airlines, in particular, has upped both the frequency and size of its flights from Louisville to Chicago, Newark and Houston, according to Anthony Gilmer, the airport authority’s new director of marketing and air service development, who spoke to board members Wednesday. A one-third increase in available seats made Louisville the sixth-fastest growing airport for United.

Meanwhile, Louisville International Airport is slated for $100 million in upgrades over the next three to five years. These include replacing the airport’s jetways, its rental car area, elevators and moving walkways.

