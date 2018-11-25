A man who police suspect of killing a woman the same day he was released from prison was arrested Friday at an Arizona hotel.

Police and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took David James Bohart, 34, into custody at a hotel in the 7000 block of South Tucson Boulevard on suspicion of killing Marika L. Jones, 49, according to a news release from Tucson Police Department.

The Arizona Department of Corrections confirmed for police that Bohart had been released from prison Monday, Nov. 19, and failed to check into a court-ordered treatment facility in Cottonwood. When he didn't show up, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Bohart was booked into a Pima County jail on the warrant and on suspicion of second-degree murder, the news release stated.

Bohart remained in jail Saturday. Online court records don't list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

On Wednesday, Nov. 21, Tucson police received a call just after 3 p.m. from a man who identified himself as an out-of-state attorney, advising them that someone was either seriously injured or dead at a residence in the 5700 block of East 24th Street, according to the news release.

Police went to the home, between Van Buren Avenue and Sahuara Road, and found Jones' body with traumatic injuries.

While investigating at the location, officers told homicide detectives an unidentified man had called 9-1-1 on Monday to report he was just released from prison and killed his girlfriend, the news release stated.

The man did not give a real name and said he did not know the exact address where the incident happened. Officers investigated, but they could not find anything Monday.

However, the area given by the unidentified man was the same area that detectives were currently working the homicide.

While searching the home, detectives found a Department of Corrections file box belonging to Bohart.

Next of kin for Jones have been notified, police said.

The Department of Corrections website lists Bohart as being admitted into prison on Aug. 4, 2016, and released on Nov. 19.

Bohart served two previous stints in prison, according to the corrections department website. One was for a forgery conviction, and the other was another conviction for possession or use of dangerous drugs.

Anyone with information about the case can call Tucson Police Department at 520-88-CRIME (909-88-27463). Callers can remain anonymous.

