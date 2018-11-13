WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's controversial selection of Matthew Whitaker to replace ousted Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be challenged Tuesday in federal court, according to reports from The New York Times and NBC News.

In a court challenge to be filed Tuesday, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, a Democrat, argues that Trump's appointment of Whitaker as acting attorney general violated federal law and that he should be replaced by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, NBC's Pete Williams reported.

Judge Ellen L. Hollander, who was appointed by President Barack Obama would hear the case, according to the Times.

If the judge were to rule in Maryland's favor, the Trump administration would be almost certain to appeal the ruling and the case could end being decided by the Supreme Court.

Trump's choice of Whitaker to head the Justice Department sparked outrage among critics who fear the president wants to derail special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and potential collusion with the Trump campaign. Before joining the Justice Department, Whitaker was sharply critical of Mueller's probe, publicly expressing doubt about Russia's role and suggesting the special counsel's funding could be cut.

Maryland's legal action will be taken under a lawsuit filed in September, which asked Hollander to uphold aspects of the Affordable Care Act – including protections for rep-existing conditions – that Sessions argued ought to be struck down in a brief backing a lawsuit brought against Obamacare by a group of Republican states.

Maryland is seeking an injunction blocking Whitaker, an outspoken Obamacare critic, from assuming Session's place and declaring Rosenstein as a defendant in the lawsuit instead, according to NBC News.

The White House has said Whitaker's appointment was justified under the 1998 Federal Vacancies Act but Maryland argues that law applies to routine positions and not one as important and powerful as the nation's top law enforcement officer.

Mayland says the Constitution's "appointments clause" should take precedence over that 1998 law when it comes to such an important Cabinet position, and that the acting attorney general should be someone who has been confirmed by the Senate, the Times reported.

A look at Attorney General Jeff Sessions' political career Sessions appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Department of Justice on Oct. 18, 2017. Sessions shakes hands with new FBI Director Christopher Wray during his installation ceremony at FBI headquarters on Sept. 28, 2017. Sessions appears in Portland, Ore., to discuss sanctuary city policies with city and regional law enforcement officials on Sept. 19, 2017. Sessions speaks on immigration at the Justice Department on Sept. 5, 2017, announcing that the Trump administration is ending the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, with a six-month delay for Congress to come up with replacement legislation. Sessions gives a speech during the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives 41st annual training conference on Aug. 1, 2017, in Atlanta. Sessions points as he looks over the city from the roof during his visit to the National Police Headquarters in San Salvador, El Salvador, on July 28, 2017. Sessions speaks at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Philadelphia on July 21, 2017. Sessions picks up his remarks as acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe looks on during a news conference on July 13, 2017, at the Justice Department in Washington. Sessions meets with families of victims killed by illegal immigrants in his office at the Justice Department on June 29, 2017, in Washington. Sessions appears in an open hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 13, 2017. Sessions appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 13, 2017. Sessions speaks at the National Law Enforcement Training on Child Exploitation meeting in Atlanta on June 6, 2017. Sessions talks to President Trump during the 36th annual National Peace Officers Memorial Service on May 15, 2017, on Capitol Hill. Sessions delivers remarks at an event where he received an award from the Sergeants Benevolent Association of New York City at the Justice Department on May 12, 2017. Sessions takes his seat before a meeting of the Attorney General's Organized Crime Council and Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces Executive Committee at the Department of Justice on April 18, 2017. Sessions shakes hands with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers as he tours the U.S.-Mexico border on April 11, 2017, in Nogales, Ariz. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Sessions take part in a news conference on the reconstituted travel ban at the U.S. Customs and Borders Protection headquarters on March 6, 2017. Sessions takes questions during a press conference at the Department of Justice on March 2, 2017, during which he recused himself from the investigation into Russian meddling in the election. Sessions delivers remarks at the Justice Department's 2017 African American History Month Observation on Feb. 28, 2017. President Trump puts his hand Sessions' shoulder before Sessions' attorney general swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office on Feb. 9, 2017. Sessions waits for the beginning of a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing on Feb. 2, 2017, on Capitol Hill. Sessions arrives on the west front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2017, for Trump's inauguration ceremony. Sessions is sworn in on Capitol Hill on Jan. 10, 2017, prior to testifying at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Sessions, accompanied by former Arizona senator Jon Kyl, left, walks through the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Jan. 4, 2017. Sessions cheers on the crowd during a rally for President-elect Donald Trump in Mobile, Ala., on Dec. 17, 2016. Sessions attends a meeting with Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley on Capitol Hill on Nov. 29, 2016. Sessions talks to the media at Trump Tower in New York on Nov. 17, 2016. Sessions speaks during the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on July 18, 2016. Sessions leaves after speaking at a news conference on Capitol Hill on June 23, 2016, to discuss the Supreme Court's immigration ruling. Donald Trump stands next to Sessions during a rally on Feb. 28, 2016, in Madison, Ala. Sessions leaves a polling place after voting at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Mobile, Ala., on Nov. 4, 2014. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, chats with Sessions as the Senate finalizes plans for a vote on the budget bill on Oct. 16, 2013. Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and Sessions deliver the GOP response to President Obama's budget submission for fiscal year 2012 on Capitol Hill on Feb. 24, 2011. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Sessions begin the third day of testimony for Supreme Court nominee Elena Kagan on June 30, 2010, on Capitol Hill. Sessions, accompanied by Sens. Mitch McConnell of Ky., and Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill on June 2, 2009. President George W. Bush waves with Sessions during a fundraiser for Sessions in Mobile, Ala., on June 21, 2007. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sessions confer during confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito on Jan. 11, 2006. Alabama Gov. Bob Riley listens as Sessions makes remarks on the announcement that Mobile, Ala., will be the site of the EADS KC-330 air refueling advanced tanker production facility during a press conference in Washington on June 22, 2005. Sessions speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill with Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa., left, following a failed vote to end a filibuster against judicial nominee Miguel Estrada on March 13, 2003. Sessions questions witness Jack Quinn at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on President Clinton's eleventh-hour pardons on Feb. 14, 2001. Sessions claims victory in his Senate race over Democratic challenger Roger Bedford in Mobile, Ala., on Nov. 5, 1996.

