It's now red-carpet official: entrepreneur Elon Musk, 45, and musician Grimes, 30, are an item.

The South Africa-born billionaire (who moved to Canada when he was 17) and Canadian artist arrived at the Met Gala together on Monday, confirming reports that two have been quietly seeing each other.

Did they dress for the carpet theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination"? Yes, if you consider Musk's electric cars heavenly bodies: He appeared to wear a Tesla pin and she a Tesla choker as part of their coordinated ensembles.

The unlikely couple got connected after they made the same artificial intelligence joke, reports Page Six. As the story goes, Musk, a longtime A.I. warner, thought of a pun that's way over our heads and combines A.I. thought experiment Roko's Basilisk with baroque European style Rococo, to make "Rococo basilisk."

But Musk realized Grimes had made the same highbrow A.I. joke, years before he thought of it. So, according to the report, he reached out to her (before finally tweeting out his pun today) and they got together. USA TODAY has reached out for confirmation on this story.

Rococo basilisk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 7, 2018

Musk and Grimes are a new couple on the carpet this year. Last year, Musk dated another lady who's at this Met Gala, Amber Heard.

