A couple in Minnesota have been charged with snagging 253 crappies, well above the maximum 10 fish allowed by state law.

According to a report from the state's Department of Natural Resources, a tipster contacted the state's "Turn in Poachers" anonymous tip line, established to identity people catching too many crappies — a fresh water fish found in North America — at Lake Sisseton in Fairmont, Minnesota.

The tipster said they saw six people fishing, catching over 100 fish between them in roughly one hour, according to the report.

The suspects, identified in the report as 70-year-old Isouvahn Xayachack and his wife, 60-year-old Chanhthone Phongsim, said they caught only 17 fish. However, after searching freezers in their home, state officials found 253 crappies.

Minnesota law allows fishers to only possess 10 crappies each. If convicted, the couple could face fines and restitution up to $3,000.

In a statement, Lt. Col. Greg Salo, assistant director of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources enforcement division, praised the service used to submit tips.

“Turn in Poachers is an invaluable tool that provides citizens an easy way to anonymously report what they believe to be fish, game or other violations and assist the DNR in protecting Minnesota’s natural resources," said Salo.

