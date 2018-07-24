WASHINGTON – Congressional hearings aren’t usually must-watch TV. But Wednesday’s Senate grilling of Mike Pompeo, President Donald Trump’s secretary of state, could have viewers on the edge of their seats.

That’s because Trump has angered European allies, held a private tete-a-tete with Russian President Vladimir Putin and pushed ahead on tariffs that are controversial with many lawmakers. All of this could make for political fireworks when Pompeo visits Capitol Hill.

Trump’s meeting in Helsinki with Putin is likely to dominate the hearing. More than a week later, it’s not clear what, if anything, the two men agreed to during their two-hour, closed-door conversation.

Here’s your guide to watching Pompeo’s testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee:

So many Russia questions, so little time

Russia has been a fraught topic since Day 1 for the Trump administration. U.S. intelligence agencies concluded, in a January 2017 report, that the Kremlin interfered with the 2016 presidential election in an effort to bolster Trump's prospects. Special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating Russia's role in the presidential contest – and whether Trump's campaign colluded with Putin's government.

Trump seemed to exacerbate those concerns last week when, standing next to Putin at a joint news conference, he downplayed the U.S. intelligence assessment of Russia's role in the election and suggested he believed Putin's assertions that Russia didn't meddle.

Trump has since tried to walk back those remarks, but Pompeo will almost certainly be pressed to detail Russia's past and current efforts to undermine American democracy.

The bigger question about the Trump-Putin summit will be: What did Trump say to the Russian leader in private, before their public news conference? .

“All of us are worried about what was promised," said Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., a member of the committee. "I mean whether it has to do with military exercises, troop placement, NATO expansion, we just don’t know."

And Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., another committee member, said he plans to ask about Trump's decision, announced last week, to invite Putin to Washington for a second meeting this fall. Coons said he does not think it's "wise to invite President Putin to American soil," and will press Pompeo on the possible risks.

Those questions may have Pompeo squirming. For one thing, it's not clear how much the secretary knows about Trump's private conversation with Putin. The only people allowed in that meeting were the two leaders and their interpreters.

More broadly, Pompeo will need to demonstrate a realistic assessment of the threat Russia poses to the U.S. and its allies, without seeming to contradict Trump or appear disloyal.

Remember the North Korea summit in Singapore?

Before Trump had his private meeting with Putin, he held a closed-door session with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore in June. The two men later signed a vaguely worded document in which the North Korean leader affirmed his commitment to the “complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

But what does that mean? North Korea has begun dismantling key facilities at an airport rocket launching site, suggesting that it is complying with its pledge to Trump in Singapore, a U.S. monitor reported Monday.

Yet other signals coming from North Korea have raised questions about the country’s commitment to denuclearization.

In July, when Pompeo went to North Korea for a follow-up meeting, North Korean leaders called the confab “regrettable” and accused Pompeo of making “gangster-like” demands to give up the country’s nuclear weapons.

Senators want answers on where the denuclearization talks are heading.

“It’s nice to see some small real action by North Korea, but frankly so far the actual consequences of the handshake photo-op summit in Singapore have been preciously few,” Coons said.

Coons said it’s admirable that Pompeo remains upbeat and positive about what can come out of the agreement, “but there’s many more things that North Korea can and should be doing to lay out a timeline toward verifiable, irreversible denuclearization.”

Will there be an Iran summit?

Senators are expected to have lots of questions about the administration’s policy on Iran following Trump’s Twitter tirade against that country late Sunday night.

"NEVER EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKE OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE," Trump wrote in all-capital letters.

The White House said Trump was responding to a threat by Iran President Hassan Rouhani, who earlier in the day warned that America must recognize that “war with Iran is the mother of all wars.”

On Tuesday, just a day and a half after his tweet, Trump shifted his tone. He told a veterans’ group in Kansas City, Missouri, that his administration is ready to talk about a new nuclear deal with Tehran, prompting speculation that his bellicose rhetoric might be a tactic to get Iran back to the negotiating table.

The United States and other world powers signed a deal with Iran in 2015 that was designed to keep Iran from developing nuclear weapons. But Trump pulled out of the agreement in May, calling the pact signed by the administration of then-President Barack Obama “a horrible one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made.”

Senators are looking to Pompeo to provide clarity on the Trump administration’s Iran policy. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., told reporters that Trump needs to consult with his foreign policy team and come up with a strategy for dealing with Iran, “as opposed to tweets that aggravate the situation.”

What's with the attacks on U.S. allies?

Before Trump’s make-nice meeting with Putin, he berated, embarrassed and provoked several important U.S. allies.

He accused Germany of being “captive to Russia” because of that country’s support for a pipeline that would bring Russian natural gas through the Baltic Sea to central Europe. He criticized British Prime Minister Theresa May over her handling of Brexit, the withdrawal of England from the European Union, and voiced support for her rival, Boris Johnson.

And he lambasted NATO allies over what he said was their inadequate spending on defense, even privately threatening to abandon the alliance.

Washington, DC, USA; Chairman Sen. Bob Corker, R-Ten., listens during Mike Pompeo's confirmation hearing for Secretary of State before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Jack Gruber, USA TODAY

Sen. Bob Corker, a Tennessee Republican who chairs of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, seemed exasperated by Trump's attacks on American allies and what he called “the continual undermining of Americans’ view of NATO, purposefully."

"... Toward what end?” Corker said Tuesday when asked what he would focus on during the Pompeo hearing.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., echoed that frustration.

“I want to know what he’s going to do to repair the damage that’s been done to the transatlantic alliance,” Murphy said. “Some of it is irreparable but we have to have an action plan.”

Trump's aggressive trade policy

Republicans have long been squeamish about the president’s attacks on free trade, a central GOP plank before Trump became the party’s standard bearer. They didn’t like his decision to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership. They’re nervous about his efforts to re-negotiate NAFTA. And many of them dislike his tariffs, slapped on foreign competitors in an effort to gain leverage and strike better trade agreements.

That discomfort ratcheted up Tuesday, when Trump announced $12 billion in federal aid to farmers who have been hurt by retaliatory tariffs levied by China and other countries. Several lawmakers said that's an expensive fix for a problem Trump created.

“Our farmers have been in nonstop saying they want trade, not aid,” said Corker. He said Trump’s tariff policies have put farmers “in the poorhouse” and now his solution is to put them on welfare.

"What a terrible policy," Corker said, adding there is no money to pay for it.

There are several farm-state senators on the Foreign Relations Committee who want to know how far the Trump administration plans to go with this trade war. Other lawmakers have expressed concerns about whether other economic sectors, such as energy and auto industries, will also get federal help for retaliatory tariffs that hurt their bottom lines.

