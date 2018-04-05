UPDATE: The photo in this week's "name that airport" post is of Costa Rica's Liberia International Airport near the Pacific Coast city of Liberia. The airport is also known as the Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport.

Congratulations to Today in the Sky reader Chris Cirelli of Clinton, N.Y., for being the first to correctly identify the photo.

And thanks to Brian Greenberg of Victor, N.Y., for submitting the photo.

Remember that starting this Friday (May 11), our "name that airport" feature shifts to USA TODAY Travel's social media channels. You'll be able to follow the action each Friday at 12:10 p.m. ET on Twitter (via @todayinthesky and @usatodaytravel) and at USA TODAY Travel's Facebook page.

ORIGINAL POST: Hello Today in the Sky readers!

For those of you who have come looking for today’s “Name that airport” photo, I have an update.

Also, we will be re-launching the “name that airport” concept as a mix part of quiz, similar to the one we tested in December (see below).

Stay tuned for more details on that. And, in the meantime, get your guesses in for the final weekly “name that airport” post.

