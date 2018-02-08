Naomi Campbell is putting pregnancy rumors to rest with not one, but TWO, beautiful bikini photos.

The supermodel, 48, posted the pics on Instagram Wednesday and Thursday – and needless to say, she looks stunning!

Speculation over whether Campbell was pregnant surfaced after her reported boyfriend Skepta posted a sonogram photo to his Instagram Monday

The first photo shows Campbell standing confidently on a yacht in a tiny black triangle bikini (with no baby bump in sight).

She paired the look with a matching head wrap, sunglasses and body jewelry.

"HAPPY 1st Of AUGUST MY LOVES," she captioned the photo.

HAPPY 1st Of AUGUST MY LOVES ♥️🖤🙏🏾📸 @vincent_darre

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi) on

The second bikini pic shows Campbell and fellow model Adwoa Aboah, sporting revealing, hot pink numbers in celebration of British bi-annual style magazine Love's 10th birthday.

HAPPY 10th BIRTHDAY @THELOVEMAGAZINE," Campbell wrote in the photo's caption with heart emojis. "WISHING YOU MANY MORE"

Campbell appeared to defy age in the photo, which showed off her toned stomach, legs and arms alongside her 26-year-old modeling partner.

More: Sofia Vergara, 46, looks flawless in leopard bikini on vacation

More: Jennifer Lopez sports tiny bikini and rock-hard abs on 49th birthday

35 trendy swimsuits you'll want to rock this summer
01 / 35
The summer is heating up! Get ready for some fun in the sun with some of the hottest swimsuit trends of 2018, including lace-up suits like Forever 21's Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit, sizes S-XL, $27.90.
02 / 35
Target Women's Lace-Up One Piece by Mossimo, sizes XS-XL, $39.99.
03 / 35
LOFT Beach Striped Lace Up One Piece Swimsuit, sizes 0-16, $89.50.
04 / 35
Zara Striped Swimsuit with Tie, size L, $49.90.
05 / 35
Forever 21 Lace-Up Bandeau Bikini Top, sizes S-XL, $19.90.
06 / 35
TOBI One Wish Black Ribbed Lace Up Monokini, sizes XS-L, $66 on sale for $23.
07 / 35
Forever 21 Motel Ribbed Tie-Front One-Piece Swimsuit, sizes S-L, $48.
08 / 35
Target Women's Macramé High Neck Bikini Top by Xhilaration, sizes XS-XL & D/DD, $17.99.
09 / 35
Trend number two? Ruffle details! Forever 21 Striped Ruffle Bikini Top, sizes S-XL, $17.90.
10 / 35
Plus-size Color Code One-Piece Swimsuit by Becca Etc, available at Nordstrom, sizes 0X-2X, $138.
11 / 35
Aerie Ruffle Scoop Bikini Top, sizes XS-XXL, $32.95 on sale for $16.47.
12 / 35
Plus-size Off the Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit by La Blanca, available at Nordstrom, sizes 20W, $133.
13 / 35
TOBI Blue Life Rumba Magenta Ruffle Bikini Top, sizes XS-M, $104.
14 / 35
LOFT Beach Zig . Zag Flounce One Piece Swimsuit, sizes 0-10, $89.50.
15 / 35
Henika One-Piece Swimsuit by Ted Baker London, available at Nordstrom, sizes 2-3, $209.
16 / 35
LOFT Beach Gingham One Piece Swimsuit, sizes 4-16, $89.50.
17 / 35
We're also seeing a lot of smocked suits this year. Target Women's Smocked Cap Sleeve Bandeau Bikini Top by Xhilaration in White Floral, sizes XS-XL & D/DD, $19.99.
18 / 35
Aerie Embroidered One Piece Swimsuit in Smoked Gray, sizes XS-XXL, $54.95 on sale for $21.98.
19 / 35
The Malibu Two-Piece Bikini Swimsuit, available at Nordstrom, one size fits 2-8, $150.
20 / 35
TOBI Adore Red Smocked Off Shoulder Bikini Top, sizes XS-L, $50 on sale for $20.
21 / 35
Straight Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit by Topshop, available at Nordstrom, sizes 6-12, $45.
22 / 35
Target Women's Smocked Bandeau Bikini Top by Xhilaration, sizes XS-XL, $19.99.
23 / 35
Low backed one-pieces are the perfect balance of modest and sexy. Target Women's Adjustable Scoop Back One Piece by Xhilaration in Fuschia Pink, sizes XS-XL, $29.99.
24 / 35
Forever 21 Motel Striped Scoop-Back One-Piece Swimsuit, sizes S-L, $48.
25 / 35
Zara Stripe Print Swimsuit, sizes S-L, $45.90.
26 / 35
Aerie Super Scoop One Piece in True Black, sizes XS-XXL, $44.95 on sale for $17.98.
27 / 35
Feel sporty (and comfortable) in a bralette-styled bikini top this summer. Target Women's Shoulder Tie Bralette Bikini Top by Xhilaration, sizes XS-XL & D/DD, $14.99.
28 / 35
Aerie Scoop Bikini Top, size XL, $29.95 on sale for $14.97.
29 / 35
Forever 21 Zip-Up Bikini Top, sizes S-L, $15.90.
30 / 35
Nordstrom Tanlines Triangle Bikini Top by Billabong, available at Nordstrom, sizes L-XL, $45.95.
31 / 35
TOBI Safety Fishnet Dark Rose Bikini Top, sizes XS-L, $36 on sale for $18.
32 / 35
Vitamin A Zuma Bralette, available at LOFT, sizes S-L, $106.
33 / 35
Plus-size Mesh Side Bikini Top by Chromat, available at Nordstrom, sizes 1X-3X, $176.
34 / 35
BFF Crop Bikini Top by Alpine Butterfly, available at Nordstrom, sizes 1X-3X, $135.
35 / 35
LOFT Beach Lace Trim Bikini Top, sizes XS-XL, $54.50.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com