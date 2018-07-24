Dare You is one of the nine shades MAC Cosmetics is giving away for National Lipstick Day July 29.

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO FROM MAC COSMETICS

Get up early Sunday or kiss this freebie goodbye.

July 29 is National Lipstick Day and MAC Cosmetics is giving away free lipsticks to celebrate the made-up holiday. (Other beauty brands also have deals, see list below.)

No purchase is required to pick up the freebie, worth $18.50, and available in nine shades, according to a news release. All MAC stores and counters are participating, except for locations closed on Sundays.

The only catch is supplies are limited and the in-store offer is expected to run out fast.

There will be a minimum of 100 giveaways per store and there's a limit of one per person, according to the release.

More: Free wings! Deals on chicken wings and lasagna Sunday; cheesecake Monday

More: The 45 best deals from the 2018 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

More: The best lipsticks of 2018

Expect long lines at MAC Cosmetics' National Lipstick Day giveaway. This was the case in 2017 at the Town Center at Boca Raton mall in Florida.

KELLY TYKO/TCPALM

The giveaway shades – Aloof, Delish, Dare You, Moxie, Florabundi, Epic, Mixed Media, Chintz and Tanarama – are part of the company’s “iconic Artist Favourites” collection.

MAC also will offer the free lipstick in the same shades with online orders $25 or more Sunday, the release said. This offer is while supplies last and includes free shipping.

Also Sunday, get 30 percent off lipsticks, lip glasses and lip pencils from the MAC Aaliyah collection in-store and online.

Get more MAC freebies and deals by joining the company’s free loyalty program, MAC Select. The more you spend, the more benefits you'll reap. Sign up for the loyalty program at www.maccosmetics.com.

Returning six empty MAC containers and tubes through the “Back to MAC” recycling program is another way to get a free lipstick.

Summer's hottest lipstick colors

Other National Lipstick Day deals

Anastasia Beverly Hills: Liquid lipstick, matte lipstick and lip gloss are buy one get one free for Anastasia Beverly Hills’ National Lipstick Day online sale. Excludes Venus, Estrella, Freya Sunscape and Luna Lip Gloss. While supplies last. Must be added to cart to receive discount.

bareMinerals: Through Monday, get three full-size Statement matte liquid lipsticks for $15 with any purchase at bareMinerals Boutiques or www.bareminerals.com. For online orders, no promotion code is needed, just add the bundle and another product into your cart. While supplies last.

It's time! Stock up on your favorites before they're gone! Buy one, get one on our lip products, excluding our Lip Palette, lip sets, and new glosses 💋 #NationalLipstickDay pic.twitter.com/2wAyGIpWl8 — ABH Cosmetics (@ABHcosmetics) July 25, 2018

Bobbi Brown Cosmetics: On Sunday with a $25 online order, get a free lipstick or in-store get a free lipstick with any purchase at participating stores and cosmetic counters. Both offers are while supplies last.

ColourPop Cosmetics: Liquid lipsticks are 40 percent off for a limited time, “until supplies last,” the company tweeted.

In honor of #NationalLipstickDay tomorrow,, all of our liquid lipsticks are 40% off for a limited time/ until supplies last! RT if you're about to go cray cray on this sale! 💄💋👄



Shop now! https://t.co/Gx9L1c5CmI pic.twitter.com/hGwh1aa6ZC — ColourPop Cosmetics (@ColourPopCo) July 28, 2018

IT Cosmetics: With a $60 purchase at www.itcosmetics.com, get two free lipsticks with code LIPDAY2018.

NYX Professional Makeup: On Sunday, the first 50 people in line at NYX Professional Makeup stores get a free lipstick. Through Monday, get a free Lippie when you buy two at stores, the cosmetic brand’s app and www.nyxcosmetics.com while supplies last. For online orders, use code YAYLIPPIES and there’s a limit of three online redemptions per customer, according to the fine print.

Sephora: Through Aug. 1, buy a full-size Anastasia lip product and get another free in-store and at www.sephora.com.

We're celebrating #NationalLipstickDay all weekend long! 💄💄💄 Buy any two lippies and get one FREE at your nearest #NYXProfessionalMakeup store, https://t.co/JhBA1Ee7AF, or in-app! 🎉 PLUS, the first 50 in line at a #NYXProfessionalMakeup store will receive a FREE lipstick! 😘 pic.twitter.com/UhjNZAuzNE — NYX Pro Makeup (@NyxCosmetics) July 27, 2018

Stila: Only on Sunday, there’s a buy-one-get-one free deal on the brand’s Stay All Day Liquid Lipsticks.

Ulta Beauty: Select Too Faced lip products are buy one, get one free Sunday in-store and online.

Winky Lux: With any purchase on www.winkylux.com Sunday, the brand is giving away a free lipstick in the shade Plush. The matte lipstick is a $14 value.

Free masks too?

Lipstick isn’t the only beauty freebie you can score this weekend.

Sephora has dubbed this weekend "Free Mask Weekend" and is giving away free face masks Friday through Sunday while supplies last.

"Come into any store for a free Sephora Collection Face Mask," Sephora posted on its website. "No purchase necessary.”

It’s Free Mask Weekend at Sephora! From July 27-29, come into any store to get a free Sephora Collection Face Mask and feel more 💆🏽‍♀️ and less 😖 https://t.co/LwR5pkeJ7o pic.twitter.com/oLCCuHkstc — Sephora (@Sephora) July 27, 2018

You’ll have a choice of a free Sephora Collection Rose or Pearl face mask, which are normally $6. This deal is available at participating Sephora U.S., Canada, and Sephora inside J.C. Penney stores.

More: Crayola just released the adult makeup line we've been waiting for

More: This drugstore lipstick lasts longer than any Sephora brand I’ve ever tried

More: 26 products to help you look and feel great during a heat wave

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista, follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com. Sign up for her weekly newsletter at www.tcpalm.com/featured-newsletter/bargainistabest.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com