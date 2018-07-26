Netflix's offerings for kids and families in August are a perfect mix of light and dark, chocolate and vanilla, yin and yang— you get the idea.

There's "Batman Begins" with the thin-lipped Christian Bale. Then there's the naturally nutty "The Nut Job," with Will Arnett lending his delicious snark to the animated fun flick.

Netflix already has "The Princess Diaries" and will add the sequel, "The Princess Diaries 2: The Royal Engagement" on Aug.1. So settle in for a double feature.

Is your family looking for something a little meatier? Then check out "Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Rings," also debuting Aug. 1.

After you're done figuring out what you'll watch with the family, check out the full listing of Netflix movies for August.

Aug. 1

Batman Begins

Christian Bale stars at the Dark Knight, who trained in the Far East before returning to clean up Gotham City without murdering anyone.

Switched (Netflix Original)

"Switched"

Netflix

Everything is going along great for Ayumi until she wakes up in another girl's body. Envious Zenko refuses to give it back. The new series has subtitles but it looks suspensful and full of all the usual American high school teen drama you've come to expect.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The fate of all civilization rests with hobbit Frodo Baggins, his faithful shire friends and other brave companions as they sat out to destroy a powerful ring before evil Lord Sauron gets it.

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Watch "The Princess Diaries" on Netflix if you haven't yet and then watch the sequel and find out how Princess Mia handles finding out that she's being groomed for an arranged marriage. Also starring the ever-handsome Chris Pine.

Aug. 3

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

"Dinotrux Supercharged"

Netflix

The Dinotrux are back to face new challenges.

Aug. 10

The Ponysitters Club (Netflix Original)

Skye joins her other young friends and horse lovers to rescue and rehabilitate animals on her family's ranch.

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7 (Netflix Original)

The unlikely heroes and their flying robots continue to defend the universe from evil.

Aug. 13

Splash and Bubbles: Season 2

The Reeftown crew are back for a second season of ocean exploration inside a world of vibrant animation.

The Nut Job

A selfish, exiled squirrel (Will Arnett) finds the town's nut shop and in the process of helping himself also helps his fellow park animals — whose winter stash he destroyed.

Aug. 16

Evan Almighty

God wants Evan Baxter (Steve Carrell) to build an arc because a flood is coming. Oh, and the former newscaster who is now a congressman is asked to gather up the animals in pairs and put them on the arc.

Aug. 17

Pinky Malinky (Netflix Original)

"Pinky Malinky"

Netflix

Pinky was born a hot dog, but that's OK. She sees the bright side of everything and is ready to take a big bite out of life.

Spirit Riding Free: Season 6 (Netflix Original)

Lucky and the girls are getting older. What kind of challenges will they face this season?

Aug. 24

Ask The Storybots: Season 2

The Storybots answer kids' questions and go wherever in the world those questions may take them.

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

"Trolls: The Beat Goes On"

Netflix

Queen Poppy and Branch return for another season of celebration, song and silliness.

Last call for...

Leaving Aug. 1

Adventures in Babysitting

Can't Buy Me Love

Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot: Season 1

Finding Dory

Leaving Aug. 13

Help, I've Shrunk the Family

Leaving Aug. 16

Jem and the Holograms: Seasons 1-3

Littlest Pet Shop: Seasons 2-4

Pound Puppies: Seasons 1-3

Transformers Prime: Seasons 2-3

Transformers: Rescue Bots: Seasons 2-4

