Monday will be a day for the record books at the Panama Canal as one of world's biggest cruise ships, Norwegian Bliss, passes through the waterway for the first time.

Unveiled by Norwegian Cruise Line in April, the 168,028-ton vessel is the ninth largest cruise ship ever built and by far the biggest to attempt a transit of the Panama Canal.

Twenty decks high and 1,082 feet long, Bliss is in the midst of an inaugural journey from the shipyard where it was built in Germany to Seattle, where it will be based for the summer.

The transit comes nearly two years after the completion of a massive expansion at the Panama Canal that has opened it up to the world's biggest cruise ships. Two new sets of locks were added at the canal, one each on the Atlantic and Pacific sides, that allow for bigger ships. The expansion also brought new channels to the locks as well as the expansion of channels to the canal's original locks, which remain in operation.

Though the old locks at the canal are large enough for many of the world's cruise ships, they can't handle a rapidly growing number of mega-vessels from such lines as Norwegian, Royal Caribbean and Carnival. Until now, when moving between the Atlantic and the Pacific, these bigger cruise ships have had to travel around the tip of South America, adding 8,000 miles and many days to their journey.

Bliss is one of 20 cruise ships that are transiting the canal this season that are too big for the old locks, according to the Panama Canal Authority. Others include Princess Cruises' Caribbean Princess and Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Splendor. The canal authority expects 248 passenger ship transits in all during this year's transit season. The transit season traditionally lasts from September through May as vessels re-position from the Caribbean to the West Coast and back.

Bliss is the largest ship ever for Norwegian. Capable of holding up to 4,004 passengers at double occupancy, it's the third ship in Norwegian's Breakaway-Plus series, which also includes the 165,157-ton Norwegian Escape and 167,725-ton Norwegian Joy. The two earlier vessels debuted in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

Designed to have all the trappings of a major mega-resort, Bliss features such over-the-top amusements as a two-deck-high racing course where passengers compete against each other in electric go-carts — a first for a cruise ship catering to North Americans.

Like Joy and Escape, Bliss also has a sprawling water park with multistory water slides; a restaurant-lined boardwalk; Tony Award-winning production shows, including Jersey Boys; and a giant spa. Dining options include a modern Texas barbecue eatery called Q that features live pop country music — a new concept for the line.

Bliss will spend the coming summer sailing to Alaska out of Seattle. It's also scheduled to sail out of Miami and New York over the next two years.

The deployment to Alaska is notable in the cruise industry as Bliss will be the largest cruise ship ever to sail in the state. In a nod to the deployment, the vessel is adorned with hull art by marine artist Wyland that includes a giant image of a mother humpback whale and her calf.

With the arrival of Bliss, Norwegian has 16 ships.

